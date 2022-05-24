Do You Want Bee Nguyen to Become Georgia's Secretary of State?

Photo by John Ramspott from Oxford, GA, USA

The battle for the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State has reached the boiling point. It's one of the most covered elections this year.

Why is everyone watching Georgia primary elections this Tuesday?

You can thank Donald Trump partially. After Biden won the Peach State in 2020, things took a scary turn. He was the first Democrat to accomplish such a victory in almost 30 years. And Donald Trump did his best to discredit Biden's victory, resorting to some of the darkest tactics in American political history.

Now, eleven of Trump's associates have been charged with crimes. Many more, including the ex-president himself, are on various federal trials. They're all facing serious charges.

The New Dawn of the Peach State

Bee Nguyen has got Georgia's attention tonight.

She has got a chance to win the primary tonight and secure a chance to face a Republican nominee in November. If she wins the race this Fall, she will become the first Asian-American Secretary of State In Georgia's history.

"This race is about defending the freedom to vote," Nguyen said, standing before a picnic table covered in glossy campaign flyers. "It is about protecting the future of our democracy."

Nguyen is facing four other Democrats, so she's still far away from victory,

"We're battling for the soul of the nation right here in Georgia," said veteran Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, and the whip of the Congressional Black Caucus.

He's endorsed the 40-year-old Nguyen, bypassing four other Democratic contenders. "She is our future," he said.

Candidates need to secure more than 50% of the vote to avoid runoffs under Georgia's Law.

