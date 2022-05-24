Indian Creek, FL

Indian Creek: Who Lives in Florida's Most Exclusive Community?

Toni Koraza

Photo by lifeforstock on Freepik

Just south of Bay Harbor in Biscayne Bay hides the most exclusive community in Florida.

Indian Creek is home to some of the World's wealthiest and most powerful individuals.

It's often called the Billionaire Bunker and carries that nickname for a good reason.

The Indian Creek's nickname fits the description.

The Billionaire Bunker has 83 residents that sport a combined net worth of tens of billions of dollars. Some 13 private guards police the island 24/7 from uninvited guests. In addition, the island is home to 41 residential mansions.

However, not everyone likes this wealthy playground. "I found it to be a bit of a deserted island," Said an Insider's reporter after spending a few hours in Indian Creek.

Indian Creek Island Road is the only street on the island. And you can drive around the entire island in a 20-minutes or less.

Indian Creek's Famous Residents

The island attracts prominent business owners, famous sports personalities, and other celebrities.

Some of its wealthiest personalities are:

  • Carl Icahn (Net worth: $16.3 billion)
  • Jeffery Soffer (Net worth: $1 billion)
  • Edward Lampert (Net worth: $1.8 billion)
  • Norman Braman (Net worth: $2.8 billion)
  • Charles Bartlett Johnson (Net worth: $5.6 billion)

Next to the billionaires, you can find other prominent names living in this South Florida bunker.

  • Julio Iglesias
  • Enrique Iglesias
  • Adriana Lima
  • Tom Brady
  • Jared Kushner
  • Ivanka Trump
  • Rober Deiner
  • Raymond Floyd
  • Rick Pitino
  • George Smathers
  • Sheik Mohammed al Fassi
  • Don Francisco
  • Barry Schwartz
  • Raúl Alarcón
  • Heiress Suzie Linden
  • Gardner Cowles Jr.
  • Arthur I. Appleton
  • Martha O'Driscoll
  • Don Shula

However, Indian Creek hides a dark side. The island has never welcomed a single African-American or Native Indian Pacific Islander to become a resident, according to the United States census.

What do you think about Florida's most exclusive community?

Comments / 5

