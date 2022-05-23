How much do you actually need to live in New York in 2022?

Photo by drobotdean on Freepik

New York is the city where dreams are made. Or they're thrown under an incoming bus and slowly ground into the closest drain.

"If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere," the old saying goes. But how much do you need to actually just live in New York?

Living in the city of dreams

New York is not for the faint of heart. The best of the best flock to the city every year to compete in just about any industry.

More money is on the table for professionals in the Big Apple, but that means higher prices for just about anything. This puts New York as one of the most expensive cities on the planet, but you already knew that.

New York can be as expensive as you make it

How much do you need to live comfortably in New York?

Comfort is a relative term, and everyone has a different standard. Some say that individuals need at least a 6-figure salary to afford a decent life, and families need at least 50% on top of that.

If you are renting an average 1-bedroom apartment in New York City, your annual salary should be around $190,440, according to Apartment List. This is $150,000 more than the median salary in New York.

As most New Yorkers don't make 6 figures, the truth lies probably somewhere else.

Let's break it down (average prices for an individual):

Renting a room: $1,000/mo

Renting a one-bedroom: $2,152/mo

Gym: $108/mo

Utilities: $162/mo

Healthcare: $2,779/yr

Groceries: $336/mo

Transportation: $350/mo

You'd need $82,637 a year (before tax) to live a bachelor's or bachelorette life in New York in 2022,

Do you think New York is too expensive?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.