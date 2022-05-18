Is Casino Mogul Steve Wynn a Chinese Agent? DOJ Thinks So

If you've ever been to Las Vegas, then you're more than familiar with Wynn and Encore Resorts. Both mega-casinos are located on the famous Las Vegas strip, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

However, if you've ever visited Macao, a Chinese gambling paradise, the same story would unfold. You'd probably visit one of Wynn's mega-resorts.

Steve Wynn, the ex-CEO of Wynn Resorts, has recently come under public scrutiny from The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ).

Lobbying Trump to Protect its Chinese business

Steve Wynn is a Chinese agent, according to DOJ's recent civil lawsuit against the billionaire. He's accused of lobbying then-president Donald Trump on behalf of Bejing's interest.

Wynn was allegedly acting out of a "desire to protect his business interests in Macau." He asked Trump to cancel a business visa of an unarmed Chinese business person who sought asylum in the United States to escape prosecution in China.

Under this pretense, Wynn was obliged to register as a Chinese agent under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The Justice Deparment says it advised Wynn to register as a foreign agent on three occasions, but the advice fell on deaf ears with the billionaire.

“The filing of this suit – the first affirmative civil lawsuit under Fara in more than three decades – demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring transparency in our democratic system,” said assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen of the justice department’s national security division. “Where a foreign government uses an American as its agent to influence policy decisions in the United States, Fara gives the American people a right to know.”

Wynn allegedly acted on behalf of Sun Lijun, a former vice-minister of Public Security and China Law Society.

Wynn's lawyers have deny the allegations, claiming that he's not a Chinese agent.

