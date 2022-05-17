Austin, TX

The Most Luxurious Homes in Austin

Some of the most expensive houses in Austin, Texas, come with luxurious amenities and accommodations for a buyer’s every need.

So whether a prospective homeowner is looking for a fully-furnished fitness room or an Olympic-sized pool, some of the most expensive houses in Austin can work perfectly to suit those needs.

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas 78732

The Beige, brown, and red-tone color scheme makes this home look like something out of ancient history. Alongside a domed rooftop, this house has six bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms on 15,394 square feet.

The landscaping on the property consists of small waterfalls, ponds, and swirling flora that breathe life into the house. A view from the back overlooks the Colorado River and all the interwoven foliage across the landscape.

This property is rife with outdoorsy aesthetics because of its position right on Marshall Ford Marina. The property’s cost is $45 million.

5416 N Fm 973, Austin, Texas 78724

This home mingles farmhouse styles with the classic look of midwestern beige, red tones, and bronze coloration. This home has five elaborately decorated bedrooms with five bathrooms fit for royalty.

Dark overhead beams mingle with the delicate white finish of the walls to leave an elegant feel in the home. A large kitchen area leaves plenty of room for guest entertainment. A patio, pool, and jacuzzi are also present in the backyard of this property located on Cano Ranch. This property costs $18 million.

6507 Bridge Point Parkway #FERN 2A, Austin, Texas 78730

This property is a condominium but does not offer less than other properties. With four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 3,857 square feet of space, this property mingles minimal and modern styles to create a homey feel. This condominium costs nearly $15 million, has two attached garage spaces, and a homeowners association.

This property is situated next to Lake Austin, guaranteeing a beautiful view.

The Most Expensive Houses in Austin Have Every Luxury

Whether you are browsing dream homes in Austin, Texas, or looking for your home preferences, these homes can give you an idea of the luxuries of the housing market. These homes come complete with amenities and luxuries that typical suburban homes cannot satisfy, but they also manage perfect mixtures of minimalism and aesthetics.

What's your favorite Austin home?

