"The Real President is Whoever Controls the Teleprompter", Says Elon Musk

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ

The eccentric billionaire and a potential Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has come after President Biden once again. He's been an outspoken critic of the current government, especially President Biden.

Musk relocated to Texas following his disagreement with the Californian government last year. Ever since he moved to Austin, he has been slamming Biden's every move.

More recently, Musk claimed that Joe Biden isn't the real president of the United States.

“It’s hard to tell what Biden is doing, to be totally frank,” Musk shared on a podcast recorded Monday evening during the All-In Summit. "The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter... "The path to power is the path to the teleprompter."

"I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman," Musk added, referencing the 2004 comedy starring Ron Burgundy.

In the movie, Ron Burgundy would read anything from the teleprompter, even if it would end his career.

To be fair, President Biden has been in the spotlight for his many gaffes in public. But unfortunately, Biden has had a speech impediment his entire life.

"God’s gift to me was my stuttering,” Biden once said.

Many news outlets have tried to present him as a senile old man for his speech gaffes.

However, as Musk said, the Biden administration has been underperforming on all fronts. As a result, inflation is out of control, infrastructure projects have been delayed or canceled, and we have slid into a new global cold war.

"This administration doesn't seem to get a lot done," Musk said.

Are you worried about the future of the United States?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.