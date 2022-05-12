What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Image by OpenStreetMap contributors

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars.

The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.

Oakland sits 43 feet above sea level, so let’s take a look at what happens if that sea level rises.

First, a 10-foot rise. The most unfortunate thing to note here is that the airport would be unusable. A lot of major roads would turn into waterways, but that’s a given when you start adding water to any coastal city.

Workers could probably rebuild or tweak the docks that the city relies on to withstand the encroaching water at that level, so shipping lanes would be OK for a while. Ten feet of water wouldn’t threaten the flow of goods into the United States just yet.

What it would threaten, however, is the marshlands . Tidal marshes are vital to the health of California’s water supply, and high tides already inundate beaches. The more water there is, the more they’ll deteriorate. In time, the damage will become irreversible.

At 100 feet of sea-level rise, there’d be no going back for Oakland. Much of the skyline would poke sadly out of the water, with tides encroaching up to Piedmont. Shipping lanes would be destroyed. All the extra water would deal the U.S. economy a terrible blow.

But that’s not even the worst of it.

The USGS has done the math. They estimate that if every glacier on Earth were to release its water into the world’s oceans, sea levels would rise by around 230 feet. Drawn out over a map of the area, a 230-foot rise in sea levels would mean saying goodbye to Oakland.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

