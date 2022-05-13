Rodanthe, NC

What will Outer Banks look like if all the ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlRhj_0fabHb1D00
Image by Alexrk2

Two unoccupied seaside properties plunged into the ocean in Rodanthe on Tuesday.

Someone filmed one of the incidents. Since then, the video has gone mega-viral, amassing tens of millions of views in less than 24 hours.

You could've bought the houses on Zillow until recently. One of these houses (now seaboats) would set you back $381k if you had the misfortune of buying it earlier this week.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Park officers are on-site, protecting the public from environmental danger.

“Sadly, there could also be extra homes that collapse onto Seashore seashores within the close to future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of the Nationwide Parks of Jap North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to householders alongside Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the primary home collapse and beneficial that actions be taken to forestall collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras Nationwide Seashore.”

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning, stating that two to four feet of inundation could be expected for seafront properties and roads.

Debris from the house on 24265 Ocean Drive is still floating and spreading alongside the Outer Banks.

Neither first nor last rodeo

Another home collapsed onto Rodanthe beach in February. The beach community of barely 200 inhabitants has been familiar with similar incidents.

Nevertheless, buyers are still flocking to own beach homes built on stilts. And while most houses built on stilts are perfectly safe, buyers can't account for flawed design, low-quality materials, and weak support that plagues the real estate industry during a hot seller's market.

Seafront homes are facing another concern. Rodanthe is elevated barely 5ft above sea level, meaning that dangerous and heavy floods may only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to owning a property in this community. Insurance premiums would be silly expensive if you could get someone to insure your house.

Just take a quick look at what the Rodanthe and most of the Outer Banks will soon look like if the sea continues to rise.

The entire Rodanthe will be underwater. Homeowners in this area should brace for heavy flooding and other environmental difficulties before the place becomes uninhabitable.

Are you worried about the future of Outer Banks?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

