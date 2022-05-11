Honolulu, HI

What will Honolulu look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

Honolulu, Hawaii, is one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

It’s the perfect vacation oasis with its tropical climate and gorgeous beaches. But, since the island is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, it may be at risk of rising water levels due to climate change. Specifically, the melting of ice.

Where’s the Ice

Ice covers approximately 10% of the planet, and Antarctica and Greenland hold most of it. Other continents have ice too, but not as much as Antarctica and Greenland. The ice on Earth includes ice sheets, ice caps, and glaciers.

In previous years the Earth was much colder, so the ice melted at slower rates. Sea levels used to rise at about 0.06 inches. But, now that our Earth is warming, ice is melting at a higher rate which ultimately causes a faster rise in sea level.

Currently, the sea level rises 0.12-0.14 inches per year. Note that this is about double what it used to be. This rise is a result of human impact. Since 2005, almost all climate change issues have been due to human-made pollution.

It’ll take years for all of the ice to melt on Earth. But if it all melted right now, it would cause a rise in sea level of a whopping 230 feet (70 meters) due to tons of water dumping into the oceans. There would be nowhere for the water to go, so the water would start swallowing up the land.

What happens to Honolulu if all the ice melts

Honolulu is on the island of Oahu and has the largest population compared to the other islands. Oahu houses about 70% of Hawaii’s total population. Due to this, there is the potential for more detrimental damage if sea levels rise drastically. Keep this in mind for this next part.

According to NASA, if all the ice on Earth were to melt, Honolulu would be completely underwater. The island of Oahu would still exist, but most of the coast would be gone.

This means that most of Oahu’s population would have nowhere to live, as the majority of people live on the coast. All airports would be underwater except for the Wheeler Army Airfield. And the only major city left would be Mililani.

