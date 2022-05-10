New York City, NY

What will New York look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXrku_0fZF4PfK00
Photo by L9A8M

With over 18.8 million people, New York City is the most populous city in the US. The Big Apple has a vibrant mix of cultures within its five boroughs. It’s home to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wall Street, Central Park, and over 7000 skyscrapers.

So, would you still be able to land at JFK, go to a game at Yankee Stadium, or see a show on Broadway if something crazy happened, like having all the ice on the planet melt?

Melting Glaciers and Ice Sheets

When glaciers and ice sheets melt, it’s different from ice melting in your Manhattan cocktail glass. Your drink might taste diluted, but it won’t overflow because of a little thing called water displacement. The floating ice in your drink displaces an amount of water equal to its weight.

However, most of the world's ice is above rather than in the water, frozen in towering glaciers and mountains. When glaciers melt, it’s like an absentminded bartender trying to fit more ice into a glass that’s already full. The result? An overflowing mess.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that if all the ice on earth melted, sea levels would rise to 230 feet. While most of New York City is 33 feet above sea level, that’s not enough to keep the city above water.

Even if the sea level rises just 20 feet, NASA’s flood maps show most of New York City underwater.

There would be an island from about Grand Central Station to the Tropical Zone of the Central Park Zoo.

You’d also see a mile-wide (or less) strip of land east of the Hudson River from 66th Street to parts of Tallman Mountain State Park, but with a new coastline.

There would be small islands here and there: perhaps one west of the submerged George Washington Bridge and a few in Yonkers.

Are You Concerned About Rising Sea Levels?

Some of New York (particularly Manhattan) is likely to be underwater by 2050, so don’t forget to send messages to your friends in New York while it’s still above water.

If you have concerns about rising sea levels, comment below or share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safety# Science# Business# Politics# Home and Living

Comments / 57

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
21865 followers

More from Toni Koraza

California State

California to face a dangerous wildfire season

Wildfires have been getting more intense in recent years. Of all emerging climate change issues, wildfires are the most damaging and misunderstood events. Besides the material and financial loss, people die in tragic events and rescue missions. The damage to the ecosystem and its wildlife is immeasurable, and it seems like the efforts to prevent wildfires yields little to no results.

Read full story
Rodanthe, NC

What will Outer Banks look like if all the ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Two unoccupied seaside properties plunged into the ocean in Rodanthe on Tuesday. Someone filmed one of the incidents. Since then, the video has gone mega-viral, amassing tens of millions of views in less than 24 hours.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington State

Washington State to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Many factors directly affect the food industry, creating ongoing problems, including shortages and prolonged food insecurity. Food shortages can occur when many individuals require healthy food and local stores cannot meet the demand. However, there are other circumstances surrounding the food insecurity in Washington State, including:

Read full story
203 comments
Tampa, FL

What will Tampa Look Like if all Ice on Earth Melts? Here's Your Answer

Image by Nolan, Jacqueline V. Congressional Cartography Program (Library of Congress) Florida is known as the perfect vacation getaway for many Americans and people globally. The Sunshine State is home to well-known tourist attractions such as Disney World, sandy beaches, amusement parks, landmarks, and more. It is also home to 21.7 million Americans who could be facing the risk of losing their homes.

Read full story
29 comments
Alabama State

Alabama to Face Extended Food Shortages

Many factors can impact food security and produce concerning food shortages. Between shipping and delivery disruptions and farming interruptions, food security may suffer in some parts of the country.

Read full story
109 comments

Louisiana to face concerning food shortages

No one likes to think about possible food shortages. However, Louisiana could face potential hurdles in its food supply system. The food insecurity rate in Louisiana is among the highest in the nation. Feeding America's 2019 Map the Meal Gap report states that one in six Louisianans is food insecure, lacking consistent access to adequate food due to financial constraints.

Read full story
52 comments
Orlando, FL

What will Orlando look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. It’s a hot tourist destination that sees countless people coming to visit its manmade and natural attractions every year. However, it’s in Florida, the most hurricane-prone state in the union. Furthermore, Orlando borders the most hurricane-prone part of the state. So even without sea-level rise, Orlando is no stranger to getting waterlogged.

Read full story
72 comments

The Most Expensive Homes in the Florida Keys

The Florida Keys are a string of stunning tropical islands located about 120 miles from the southern tip of Florida. Available home rentals boast a variety of vacation condos, beach houses, and homes in Islamorada, Key Largo, Key West, and other popular Keys. To give you an idea of their grandeur, we’ve gathered a list of the top three most expensive houses in the Florida Keys.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, FL

What will happen to San Antonio if all Ice on Earth melts? Here’s your answer

As Alamo stands proudly in the sunny city of San Antonio, a new danger is on the horizon. San Antonio is the seventh biggest city in the United States. With over a million residents in the city limits and over two and a half million in the greater San Antonio area, the city is bustling with a significant portion of the American population.

Read full story
61 comments

New York to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Despite the loosening of rules relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak is still ongoing, and the nation is still feeling the consequences of the pandemic's peak. In other international news, Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war has led the U.S. to feel consequences relating to food. This is especially true for larger states with high populations like New York.

Read full story
127 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy