Louisiana to face concerning food shortages

No one likes to think about possible food shortages.

However, Louisiana could face potential hurdles in its food supply system.

The Food Insecurity in Louisiana

The food insecurity rate in Louisiana is among the highest in the nation. Feeding America's 2019 Map the Meal Gap report states that one in six Louisianans is food insecure, lacking consistent access to adequate food due to financial constraints.

According to the CPEX, the number of households facing food insecurity has increased by 44% in Louisiana. The state's high poverty rates, unemployment, and lack of health insurance contribute to this problem.

Poverty is the most important factor that affects food insecurity.

The poverty rate in Louisiana is the second-highest in the country. Lack of access to decent jobs, low wages, and high housing costs are the main causes of poverty in Louisiana.

How much have the Food Prices Increased in the Past Five Years?

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicates that food prices in 2022 are 17.08% higher than in 2017 - a difference of $3.42 in value. The inflation rate experienced by food between 2017 and 2022 is 3% which is very significant.

Inflation in food prices is caused by a combination of factors, including:

Increase in energy prices and the cost of labor

Increase in the price of raw materials like grains and meat

Reduction in production and harvest due to climate change

Inflation is among the main reasons why food prices increase. With high food costs, it's evident that food insecurity will be more common than it was in the past.

Final thoughts

Even though food shortages are unlikely, food insecurity is a reality affecting many households in Louisiana. Louisiana has done a lot to help the people affected by food insecurity.

The government has launched several food assistance programs and other initiatives to help low-income families and households suffering from food insecurity.

Are you worried about the food security in Louisiana?

