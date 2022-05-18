What will happen to Miami if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Image by Eric Gaba

Miami is a fun and lively city where people flock to catch some sun and experience the vibrant city life.

But the fun may not last much longer, as the city is at risk of being flooded by ocean water if all the ice on earth melts.

Many coastal towns and cities are at risk, but Miami might be the most endangered city as it sits just three to four feet above sea level. There are so many incredible landmarks and places in Miami that would be lost forever. Locations like South Beach, Everglades National Park , Little Havana, and the Ancient Spanish Monastery, to name a few.

The sea level across the globe is rising about half an inch with every year that passes. And this rate is likely to increase, making the threats to Miami more prevalent than ever.

Flooding Threats

Experts predict that there will be floods as high as three feet above land between now and 2050. As a result, Miami could be completely underwater within most of our lifetimes, meaning many people and businesses would have to relocate.

Thwaites Glacier is a massive ice glacier melting rapidly, contributing significant water to the ocean and rising sea levels. These problems are becoming more relevant by the second.

While many coastal areas are at risk of submerging, most are only concerned about the cities and towns closest to the coast. But the entire state of Florida, starting with Miami, is practically guaranteed to fall below sea level if all of the ice melts.

In Our Lifetime

It’s easy to think this will be a problem for future generations, but the people that currently live in Florida are at risk of more than just alligator encounters or severe sunburns. There is a 73% risk that Florida will experience severe floods that could displace people from their homes in less than a decade.

But even if just the entire Thwaites Glacier melts, Miami will likely disappear. Causing immense turmoil and trauma for people in the area as iconic streets like Ocean Mile and Miracle Mile sink into the ocean.

