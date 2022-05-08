What will Tampa Look Like if all Ice on Earth Melts? Here's Your Answer

Florida is known as the perfect vacation getaway for many Americans and people globally.

The Sunshine State is home to well-known tourist attractions such as Disney World, sandy beaches, amusement parks, landmarks, and more. It is also home to 21.7 million Americans who could be facing the risk of losing their homes.

Due to climate change and the rising temperatures the Earth currently faces, Tampa has a 99% risk of facing floods of at least 5 feet by 2100. This may seem far into the future, but coming generations will be facing extreme consequences of rising global temperatures.

What is Climate Change?

You may have heard the term on your local news, in political campaigns, or on social media. Although it seems like a hot-button issue, many Americans do not fully understand the impacts of human-perpetuated climate change.

In short, the average temperature of Earth has shown distinct evidence of rising levels. If this trend continues without change, the planet risks extreme consequences such as flooding , dangerous weather, extinction, and desecration of entire cities.

Florida is a state that faces an increased risk of damage due to rising water levels because of its proximity to the shore.

Let’s dive into what Tampa, Florida, will look like if all ice on Earth melts.

Rising Sea Levels

Inevitably, our sea levels are rising at a concerning rate. Tampa has a drastic risk factor attached to its location. Studies have shown that if all ice on Earth were to melt, most of Florida would essentially fall off the map.

Tampa is at such a risk because, like most popular cities in Florida, it is coastal. If sea levels continue to rise, year by year, more of Tampa will be submerged by our oceans.

Tampa faces a risk of being underwater as soon as the year 2050 . This means distinct businesses like airports, landmarks, or even local restaurants may be gone within 30 years.

Most of Hookers Point and Davis Island will be underwater which puts places like Peter O. Knight Airport with an inevitable outcome of being destroyed.

If you're interested in how entire Florida will look like if all ice melts, read this story.

