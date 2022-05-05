What will the Florida Keys look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Satellite image by NASA

Key West is a highly sought-after vacation spot and a beautiful place. Located on the coast of Florida, many people flock to this seaside spot every year.

But is this beautiful place in imminent danger? We’ve got the answer for you.

Will Key West Be Under Water?

There appears to be a high level of risk for Key West, Florida, to flood in the next 20 years. This means that homebuyers and homeowners in Florida need to be keenly aware of the risk and its impact on their home value.

According to National Geographic , the ocean could surge up to 216 feet if all ice on earth melts. This level of sea rise would undoubtedly impact Florida, a state surrounded by water. It would also affect much of the coast of the United States.

Here is what this melting could look like for the visual learners out there.

This image from a website that creates adjustable flood maps shows that most of Florida, including Key West, will be underwater if all of the ice on Earth melts. Critical locations like Disney World and the Everglades National Park will be underwater.

When Will all the Ice Melt?

Unfortunately, the answer is sooner than we ever thought possible. Studies show that even if we work to cut down on our emissions and change the way we live, we will still face the repercussions of melting ice caps.

According to World Wildlife , over one-third of the glaciers on earth will likely melt before 2100. This means that much of Florida could face flooding issues in the next 80 years.

Are you worried about the future of Key West and the Florida Keys?

