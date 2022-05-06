New Mexico to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Third Serving on Unsplash

The pandemic is still underway, and the nation is still enduring the pandemic's peak effects, despite the loosening of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to international news, Kyiv and Moscow have been at war since February 2022. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian-Russian war, the United States is dealing with food-related issues.

The war and epidemic created shortages. In New Mexico, food scarcity is not uncommon, especially at this time of year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The food insecurity in New Mexico

According to America's Health Rankings , New Mexico had some of the worst rates of household food insecurity in the United States in 2021. The report asserted that 15.1% of homes in New Mexico were living in food-scarce situations.

Only nine other states have food insecurity rates comparably high to New Mexico.

Nationwide, 89.5 percent of American families will have food security throughout the year in 2020. Food insecurity affected an additional 10.5 percent of US households during 2020, with 5.1 million rural households having intense food hardship.

Food insecurity affected 10.5 percent of the population in 2019.

How Much Have the Food Prices Increased in the Past Five Years?

Inflation has caused food costs in the United States to rise consistently over the last five years. As a result of the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, national food costs have increased significantly.

The cost of essential food items required to prepare meals has risen for the last three years, or since the commencement of the Covid-19 outbreak, due to supply chain problems, harvests not going as planned, and labor costs.

To make matters even more complicated, the unrest in Ukraine has driven up food costs even quicker, especially in recent months. The consumer price index (CPI ) increased by 1.2 percent in March after rising by 0.8 percent in February. Increased food spending, the Ukrainian-Russian War, and the Covid-19 Pandemic are some of the reasons that caused the increase in prices.

Are you worried about food security?

