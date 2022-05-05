California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future.

Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.

The Food Insecurity in California

Currently, approximately 4.01 million Californians are facing such uncertainty. This number has grown over the years.

Both state and county/local governments have ramped up efforts to curb the potential for food shortages in California. At the state level, the CalFresh Program helps eligible low-income families better access healthy and nutritious meals for their families.

While there were a few issues during the initiation and roll-out of the program, state and local administrators have worked hard to more ease of use. As of June 2020, 4.8 million residents of the Golden State rely on the program for relief. Program administrators hope the improvements and a stronger emphasis on marketing will continually increase participation.

Between 2019 and 2020 alone, demand for food from food banks increased by 74% . Despite the overhaul, more help is needed. In one month of 2020, the CAFB served over 1.5 million households or about 4.5 million people. The amount of food delivered that month was more than the entire year prior.

How Much Have the Food Prices Increased in the Past Five Years?

In March of 2017, grocery prices experienced a 0.5% increase in price. This seems remarkably low compared to the near-record inflation 2022 is expected to bring.

In the April 2022 Food Price Outlook , the USDA found that grocery inflation was 8.5% higher than in March 2021. The government agency further predicts that we will see an additional 4.5-5.0% increase in food prices by year’s end.

In response to these bleak predictions, CAFB has attempted to step up to the increased demand by hiring more paid staff members and receiving help from the California National Guard. However, food donations have continued to decrease while the price of food purchased by the CAFB has increased.

