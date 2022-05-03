Oklahoma to face extended food shortages

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Despite the lifting of limitations related to the Covid-19 epidemic, the pandemic continues, and the country is still suffering from the virus's worst impacts.

Kyiv and Moscow have been in strife since February 2022. Concerns about food safety have arisen in the United States as a result of the Covid-19 breakout and the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

According to the Economic Research Service branch of the US Department of Agriculture, shortages were caused by war and sickness. Because of the world's present predicament, food scarcity is not unknown in Oklahoma.

Food Insecurity in Oklahoma

The defining feature of food insecurity is that family members' food intake is reduced. Their usual dietary habits are interrupted at various times during the year due to a lack of sufficient food resources.

According to a 2021 report completed by America's Health Rankings , the state of Oklahoma has some of the highest rates of food insecurities in the country. Only nine other states fall into the same category of food insecurity as Oklahoma. In other words, Oklahoma has food insecurity rates higher than well over two-thirds of the country.

In 2021, Oklahoma had a food insecurity rate of 14.7 percent. This means that some 583 thousand people face hunger, among which 194 thousand are children.

How Much Have the Food Prices Increased in the Past Five Years

Of course, food prices in the United States have steadily gone up over the last five years due to inflation.

However, the past several years have seen even more discourse within the food industry due to supply chain challenges, delayed crops, and labor cost disruptions caused by the Covid-19 breakout. More recently, the start of the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a spike in national food expenses, followed by the Ukrainian-Russian war.

As a result of the unrest in Ukraine, food costs have risen even quicker, especially in recent months. Several factors contributed to the cost increase, including higher food prices, the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and the Covid-19 outbreak.

Food costs, the war, and the Covid-19 pandemic are currently the causes of food insecurity in the United States.

Are you worried about food security?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.