What will Los Angeles look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Climate change is more imminent than many people realize, meaning some of your favorite cities and beaches may be underwater sooner than you think.

California is one of the most popular states to live in and visit because of its perfect weather and stunning shoreline. But soon, it may only be a place for only the fish.

There is a 93% chance that Los Angeles and surrounding areas will experience floods three feet above the land within 20-30 years, if not sooner.

American landmarks like LAX and Compton, and other iconic locations would be lost to the sea forever.

Running Out of Time

Sea levels have been rising an inch with every three years that pass. Los Angeles is a few hundred feet above the water, it may seem like we have all the time in the world, but it is quite the opposite.

Experts predict the entire city could be a few feet underwater by 2050, which is within most of our lifetimes.

Not only is this a scary, apocalyptic scenario for people throughout America and the world, but it is a real threat to those who live in the area and make their livelihood there.

A Terrible Loss

Any city or town falling into the water is a traumatic and depressing scenario. But the culture that would be lost if LA became submerged would be an immense loss to America.

Places like Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard, and Hollywood Boulevard would sink into the ocean, taking iconic marks into the ocean.

What would the world do without Hollywood? As the ice glaciers melt and water takes over beautiful Los Angeles, the film and entertainment hub of the world will disappear.

It may sound like a superficial, celebrity problem, but losing culturally significant places and artifacts to natural disasters is a tragedy that history has exemplified. It is like losing the beauty of Pompeii to the Mount Vesuvius eruption.

Scenarios like this sound like they are from movies or ancient times. But horrible disasters like this may become a reality all too soon.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

