What will Seattle look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here’s your answer

Carol Highsmith, Library of Congress Collection

As the ice caps and glaciers continue to melt and send tons of ice into the ocean, sea levels rise at record speeds. Sea levels have risen by eight inches in the past century. These sea levels are already impacting coastal towns.

If all the ice on Earth melts, we would see an estimated rise in ocean levels of 230 feet (70 meters). Coastlines, coastal cities, and the entire state of Florida would be lost under the ocean.

Seattle under 10 Feet of water

Cities like Seattle would belong underwater before a total ice melt happens. About half of the city will be submerged under a sea-level rise of 10 feet by 2140 without current pollution changes.

With a rise in sea levels of 10 feet, Seattle loses a lot of infrastructure to the ocean. The entire area between 4th Avenue South and West Marginal Way Southwest will be underwater. CenturyLink Field will be entirely underwater. Save for a tiny island made of the northern bleachers.

The Elliott Bay Marina will also be completely submerged.

Seattle, in the event of a total ice melt

In the event of a total ice melt and a sea-level rise of 230 feet, Seattle will become a string of islands . Rather than a city connected by roads.

While parts of Seattle may still be above water with a total ice melt, most of the city won’t be visible (unless going on a guided scuba diving tour of what once was 4th Avenue). For example, the Lake Union Ship Canal will no longer be a canal. But instead, a vast waterway that directly connects to Green No-Longer-A-Lake Lake.

What can we do?

As a member of the general public, the best you can do is demand action to be taken by your government. Boycott companies that aren’t taking action to combat climate change.

Companies can take more action, first by reducing their part in climate change and second by trying to spread information and educate their consumers about the dangers of climate change.

Are you concerned about the future of Seattle?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.