Gov. Ron DeSantis Vows to Fight Biden's "Ministry of Truth"

The truth is at stake.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pledges to fight against Biden's idea to establish a "Disinformation Governance Board." The board is supposed to fight for truth and weed out the internet disinformation leading to the November midterms.

Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican frontrunner, shared a strong message disapproving of Biden's attempt to work on political disinformation.

"The entire principles our country was founded on, you can not have a ministry of truth in this country..." Said Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier today while talking about the Infrastructure improvements in Florida.

Internet disinformation more likely to reach conservative voters

Internet disinformation has been one of the potential pitfalls of democracy and fuel for the failed insurrection on January 6th.

On average, misinformation is more likely to reach right-leaning voters to radicalize their actions. We've seen this with the rise of Qanons. PizzaGate, and hundreds of clear political misperceptions that have been blossoming over the last few years.

The grave concern

While disinformation is one of the pitfalls of the modern age, we can't let authorities decide what the truth is.

If we let authorities police the truth, we might find ourselves living in a lie. Ruling individuals care about staying in power, and they're ready to go the extra mile to keep their positions. This has been an evident truth throughout history and so much so today.

But is DeSantis our savior? I beg to differ because DeSantis stands to profit from his verbal jabs taken at Biden's administration.

Are you worried about the Ministry of Truth?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

