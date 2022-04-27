Los Angeles to Face an Unprecedented Crisis

Photo from PxFuel

Climate change is baking the water supplies in western the U.S. into one of the harshest megadroughts in recorded history. As a result, almost 95% of California suffers from extreme drought.

This is the worst drought in the past 1200 years, a new study suggests.

“We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've never done anything like this before."

Los Angeles is no exception. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California imposed an unprecedented measure, requiring 6 million people to drastically reduce their outdoor watering to once a day. Otherwise, Angelinos may face a hefty fine if caught breaking these rules.

Gov. Newsom previously urged Californians to reduce water consumption by 15%. However, many choose to ignore the governor's dire warnings and requests.

Wildfire season is off to a dangerous start

The Golden State is frequently ablaze.

Nineteen out of the biggest twenty biggest wildfires happened in the past two decades.

State-wide wildfires have already destroyed some 1 million acres this year, setting California up for another daunting record. This is the surface of about 756,250 football fields or several big cities.

Now, the record dry conditions have created additional challenges for both firefighters and everyday citizens of California. The wildfire system has been strained by low reservoir levels, dry vegetation, and higher standard temperatures.

With this pretext, we can expect more aggressive wildfires this year and less water to keep your lawn fresh. However, experts think that Californians will have enough fresh drinking water to supply the population.