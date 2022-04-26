"Elon is the singular solution I trust," says Twitter Co-Founder, Jack Dorsey

Toni Koraza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KjWR_0fKmlGP500
Photo by the Royal Society

I believe you already know that one of the world's richest men has just thrown out 44 billion on a social media network, Twitter.

Elon Musk's move has been a hot topic for years now. And the world just can't get enough of Tesla CEO.

So, recently, he rattled a few cages by offering to buy Twitter in cash.

Let's pause for a second.

Cash. So, Musk has $44 billion in...cash.

Moving on, the loud online voices are rejoicing about the possible future of free speech. Others are mortified that Musk is motivated by controlling the future narrative around his other businesses. They also think this is the end of democracy as we know it.

Musk publicly criticized previous negative coverage of Tesla and promised to "create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor, and publication.”

Now, he's actually buying Twitter, and one of Twitter's co-founders is on the team Musk.

Jack Dorsey to the rescue

Jack Dorsey, one of Twitter's Co-founders, thinks that Twitter should be a private company.

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both,” Dorsey wrote. “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Are you worried about Musk's acquisition of Twitter?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

