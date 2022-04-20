The American economy to face unprecedented hurdles

Photo by master1305 on Freepik

You're in trouble.

Unless you're rich or own a funeral parlor. You may soon need a bottomless bank account or a constant influx of new "customers."

The economy is trending in the direction of becoming a dumpster wildfire. Even more so, nothing makes sense anymore. Are we living in the best market conditions to date or the worst?

The experts can't decide.

The black gold

Oil prices (Brent and WTI) are trading well above the $100 per barrel. This upward price trend might continue well into the rest of this decade if nothing changes. Think less black gold around will push the suppliers to increase prices even further.

Paying a couple of dollars per gallon might soon become a thing of the past.

Finger-pointing game

The left blames the supply chain issues, the pandemic fueled demand, and the war in Europe for the current economy in the United States. The right outright blames the left for giving out stimulus checks and increasing taxes on the wealthy.

Meanwhile, inflation is getting out of control.

More about the inflation

If you feel like screaming from the top of your lungs every time someone mentions inflation, I don't blame you. We've been hearing the word "inflation" almost every day for the past year.

The prices are rising fast and getting totally out of control. Sadly, inflation is everything but transitory, as FED claimed last year. This means that higher prices are here to stay.

Ukrainian-Russian War

The war is just getting started.

Russians are preparing for the long game and preparing for the second offensive. This time, Putin claims the Russian military is serious. Whatever the outcome, the war in Ukraine will probably be a multi-year event. Just look at the Yugoslav wars, the Chechnia war, or Syria. All of these wars lasted for years.

During this time, we can expect inflation to continue soaring, less food in circulation, and an overall tightening of economic activity between West and East. Russia is already suffering under immense sanctions. However, these sanctions are double-edged blades. At the same time, America also has fewer food imports and less fertilizer to grow food, as Russia produces one-fifth of global fertilizing products.

Think less food and less gas for a higher price.

The war is pushing up the cost of natural gas, the main input for most nitrogen fertilizer, forcing some producers in Europe to cut output. Markets also worry that potential sanctions on Russia, a big low-cost shipper of every major kind of crop nutrient, could disrupt global trade. The country accounted for almost a fifth of 2021 fertilizer exports, according to Bloomberg.

Hello COVID, my old friend

Covid is a broken record glued to the stereo.

If you think that the pandemic is behind us, think again. Shanghai authorities locked its entire population behind the comforts of their homes. We're talking about one of the largest and most influential cities on the planet (think three times the size of New York in population).

Shangai is suffering under a Chinese-style lockdown where you can only leave the premise of your home or community under strict governmental provisions. Starving citizens have already started rioting.

If food rations and starvation are not enough, then think about the supply chain bottlenecks in one of the largest global ports.

When the economy makes no sense, brace for the impact

Global monetary tightening erased trillions from the global economy in the past few months.

Trillions of dollars were lost due to the rising interest rates and central banks adjusting their balance sheets.

Meanwhile, companies are reporting record earnings. By record, I mean the best earnings since we were born.

How does this make sense with the current market conditions?

It doesn't. The economy is going haywire, and we might soon get the bill.

