Politicians Who Live in Florida's Flood Zones

Photo by user15145147 on Freepik

Climate activists often risk their lives to fight for a more sustainable future.

Meanwhile, politicians who swear in the name of Mother nature often skip the line to buy houses in one of the most environmentally dangerous locations. And then there are others who blatantly refuse to address the climate issues at all costs.

Let's take a look at Florida's finest politician-owned homes.

Betsy DeVos - Vero Beach, Florida

Elisabeth “Betsy” DeVos is a businesswoman known for her work as the Secretary of Education under President Trump. Ms. DeVos and her husband, Richard DeVos, hold an estimated 2 billion net worth.

One of their favorite residencies is on Charleston Dr in Vero Beach, Florida. This Atlantic-facing beach city faces severe risks of flooding over the next 30 years, according to FloodFactor.

Luckily, Betsy and her husband can afford to deal with frequent floodings.

Michael Bloomberg - Wellington, Florida

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is the richest person on this list by a margin that can be counted within the scope of many football fields.

He also owns some of the most luxurious properties on the planet. One of Mr. Bloomberg's most notable residencies is on Fairlane CT, in Wellington, Florida. The city has an average elevation of barely 15 feet, making it prone to flooding.

Luckily, Michael Bloomberg could patch the entire climate crisis with the balance in his bank account.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Undoubtedly the most famous Florida resident. Donald Trump owns 1100 S. Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach.

Mar-a-Lago needs no introduction. The residency is so famous that it's fair to call it the pinnacle of South Florida. Donald Trump used to live in this mansion before converting it into a members club. With just 6 feet above the water, Palm Beach is another dangerous flood zone in the Sunshine State.

Experts estimate that Mar-a-Lago may soon be entirely submerged. Think, Under-a-Lago.

Some imaginary but still entertaining home purchases

"Fake news" is not as trendy of a term since Donald Trump left the office. Nevertheless, some fake news circulates the internet regarding two homeowners.

1. Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi did not buy a 10,000-square-foot mansion on South Beach Rd. in Jupiter Island, according to Reuters. Rumors of this purchase have fascinated the internet, and many believe it's true.

2. Barack Obama

Often mentioned alongside Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama has been accused of buying a property in one of Florida's flood zones, Martha's Vinyard. First, Martha's Vinyard is not in Florida. Second, Martha's Vinyard is elevated 72 feet above the water on average.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.