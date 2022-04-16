The Most Expensive Homes in Florida

Photo by user15145147 on Freepik

Florida's real estate market has been one of the most trending stories lately.

Suppose you take into account that we've been through a global pandemic, the onset of a horrific European war, and global tensions rivaling those of the Cold War era. In that case, it's stunning that Florida's housing has found itself on that list of trending headlines.

Let's take a minute to escape all the negativity and appreciate some of the most remarkable achievements of the architectural world. Let's see what's behind the most expensive price tags in the Sunshine State.

The Indian Spring on 3031 Brickell Ave, Miami

3031 Brickell Ave in Miami (also known as the Indian Springs) holds the position of the most expensive home in Florida. Currently listed for $150 million on Zillow, the Indian Spring features 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across 19,191 sq. ft.

The house is the smallest on this list, but it's definitely the most luxurious and expensive one.

The Mansion on 1000 S Boulevard, Lantana

The stunning mansion on 1000 S Boulevard in Lantana boasts the second most expensive house in Florida. It was built recently, in 2017. The house features 9 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 7-car garage, and a guest house.

The price tag? A mere $106 million or $5,808 a day, every day for the next 50 years.

10 Cannon Pt's Lush Estate in Key Largo

Some of the wealthiest Floridians find 33037 zip code their home.

10 Cannon Point offers no exception. This 10-bed, 11.5-bathhouse has been on Realtor for two years now. It's listed at $95 million, or just about $434,473 a month.

The house has been around since 1985, encompassing a 26-acres estate. You could fit 19 football fields on this estate and still have enough space to build an extra villa.

This estate is situated on Card Sounds Bay, and it offers a self-sufficient experience when it comes to utilities and an on-site apartment for the dockmaster. You can park a billionaire's mega-yacht and his entire entourage of the smaller yachts in the 20-slip-capacity Marina.

