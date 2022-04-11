Experts warn: climate crisis to bring severe changes to Florida

Photo by semeyes on Freepik

The Sunshine State is at risk of becoming a not-so-sunny state in the near future.

The climate summit in Fort Myers is going to wrap up today. Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership (CHNEP) organized the event in an effort to "share knowledge, showcase climate action, engage leadership across sectors, and mobilize collaboration throughout the Central & Southwest Florida region."

"The climate is already rapidly changing worldwide. Human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and lands," said CHNEP director Jennifer Hecker.

The human impact

Many try to reason with the idea of climate change, saying that climate has always been changing. They're not wrong. The experts are not worried about the everchanging climate but rapidly deteriorating conditions directly influenced by human activity.

"Climate change is not bringing new weather or climate threats." Said climatologist David Zierden. "These are the same threats we've been dealing with as a society all along. But there's growing evidence that we're changing the nature of these events. And there's no slowdown in sight."

The underwater estate

The ice in Antarctica has halved, the glaciers are cracking, and Florida home sellers are not required to disclose any past flooding when selling a property.

Florida suffered over 135 major disasters in the past 40 years. The number of new climate complications is only intensifying, both in size and frequency. Meanwhile, if you're buying a home in South Florida, ask sellers to disclose the history of previous floodings.

Some may discount properties located on flood maps, but again, they're not under no legal obligation to share this information with buyers.

Are you ready?

