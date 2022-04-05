Can we save Florida Keys from forever sinking underwater? Here are the facts

Satellite image by NASA

South Florida offers natural wonders that can delight anyone.

Riding down the Florida Keys Overseas Highway shines a new perspective on beauty. Key West is roughly 3hr away from the mainland, connected with the 112-mile highway. The drive is something else. It's the highlight of South Florida.

With all its natural beauty and wonders, Florida tops a sinister category. The Sunshine State has the most climate-endangered properties in the United States.

Most of all, the Florida Keys are sinking into the ocean.

The cataclysmic events

The rapidly deteriorating climate threatens an entire bag of cataclysmic repercussions:

Storm surges could destroy your home, your schools, and your favorite restaurants

Rising sea levels could force high public spending, thus driving taxes and destroying whole cities

High temperatures could impair your health and drive more airborne allergens.

A single melting glacier could submerge the entire island arc of Keys.

"The impacts of climate change are here now, and they will become more pronounced in just the next couple of decades," says Daniel Raimi for Miami Herald. Daniel is an RFF researcher and the co-author of the Florida Climate Outlook study.

The Florida Keys share a median elevation of just 3.2 feet, which is barely enough to keep the landmass above the water.

"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per the CoreLogic report.

Can we save the Keys?

Sadly, we don't have a consensus on dealing with climate change at the present moment. Many try to politicize the issue, driving personal benefits across both sides of the aisle.

Half of Florida is already underwater today. Just look at the State's areal photos.

Key West / Photo by U.S. NAVY

Monroe County officials agreed to elevate the streets to keep them from flooding.

The projects need $1.8 billion, but the county lacks funds to carry out the project right now.

Are you worried that the Florida Keys may disappear in your lifetime?

