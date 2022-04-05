Key West, FL

Can we save Florida Keys from forever sinking underwater? Here are the facts

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tr4bv_0ey4VRL400
Satellite image by NASA

South Florida offers natural wonders that can delight anyone.

Riding down the Florida Keys Overseas Highway shines a new perspective on beauty. Key West is roughly 3hr away from the mainland, connected with the 112-mile highway. The drive is something else. It's the highlight of South Florida.

With all its natural beauty and wonders, Florida tops a sinister category. The Sunshine State has the most climate-endangered properties in the United States.

Most of all, the Florida Keys are sinking into the ocean.

The cataclysmic events

The rapidly deteriorating climate threatens an entire bag of cataclysmic repercussions:

  • Storm surges could destroy your home, your schools, and your favorite restaurants
  • Rising sea levels could force high public spending, thus driving taxes and destroying whole cities
  • High temperatures could impair your health and drive more airborne allergens.
  • A single melting glacier could submerge the entire island arc of Keys.

"The impacts of climate change are here now, and they will become more pronounced in just the next couple of decades," says Daniel Raimi for Miami Herald. Daniel is an RFF researcher and the co-author of the Florida Climate Outlook study.

The Florida Keys share a median elevation of just 3.2 feet, which is barely enough to keep the landmass above the water.

"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per the CoreLogic report.

Can we save the Keys?

Sadly, we don't have a consensus on dealing with climate change at the present moment. Many try to politicize the issue, driving personal benefits across both sides of the aisle.

Half of Florida is already underwater today. Just look at the State's areal photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OstBk_0ey4VRL400
Key West / Photo by U.S. NAVY

Monroe County officials agreed to elevate the streets to keep them from flooding.

The projects need $1.8 billion, but the county lacks funds to carry out the project right now.

Are you worried that the Florida Keys may disappear in your lifetime?

Leave a comment below and share this story on social media to kickstart the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safety# Science# Home and Living# Health# Business

Comments / 39

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
19038 followers

More from Toni Koraza

California State

Opinion: An unprecedented crisis to shake California

I couldn't shake the chills listening to Michael Shellenberger's interview on Joe Rogan. The California gubernatorial frontrunner talked about saving California from the "chaos of homelessness" and other key issues. Drug-infested homeless seized the Golden State, guided by progressive policies, according to Mr. Shellenberger.

Read full story
8 comments

Can USPS become a fast delivery service once again? Maybe it can with the new service.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has long been the most trusted government agency. Whether this is because other government agencies are distrustful or does USPS have something special is up for debate. Nevertheless, USPS has been delivering mail far and wide to cover the entire territory of the United States for over 250 years and counting.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Are newcomers still flocking to Miami? The answer is not what you think

Miami, Austin, and a few other cities have been the top moving destinations lately, according to several reports. Miami is pro-technology, pro-capitalism, and offers affordable housing, nice weather, and favorable tax.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

How much of Russian wealth is concentrated in South Florida?

While the Western World is taking away the luxuries of the Russiancream-de-la-cream society, Miami remains a special place. The Magic City is still magic by all means. Some of its wealthiest residents are Putin's buddies and exiled oligarchs.

Read full story
Florida State

Dangerous allergies to be prolonged in Florida

Climate change is gradually affecting our health. We're already familiar with the adverse effects of rising sea levels and extreme weather events. Hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and floods are the literal four horsemen of the apocalypse. On top of that, climate changes affect job prospects, living conditions, migrations, and overall geo-politics. As a reminder, geo-politics are international relations influenced by geographical realities. So, climate change will create fertile grounds for future suffering, displacements, and wars.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

What will Antarctica look like if the ice melts? Here's your answer

Different types of ice will provide a different experience. Some keep the Earth's climate running, while others make your drink taste better. The difference is astonishing, and so are the repercussions of mishandling certain types of ice.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

How did Miami housing become more expensive than New York's? Here's your answer

The Magic city used to be affordable. If you lived off Miami Beach in a nicer part of the city, you could still enjoy affordable living expenses. But then, Corona happened. Masses rushed to the coastal cities with fewer restrictions and more favorable property prices. Everything was fine and dandy until it wasn't anymore.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Can sea walls prevent damage from rising sea levels in Florida? Here's your answer

Tidal, sunny-day, nuisance flooding, or rising sea levels?. Call it as you wish. It's water in places where it doesn't belong. Floods don't care about your new hardwood floors. But you do. And that's why you'd probably need to install a sea wall if you live or plan to buy seafront property in Florida.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

What will happen to California if oceans continue to rise? Here's your answer

California has been a land of spectacle ever since the 49ers first got the word out about the vast hidden gold in the western slopes. Ever since 1849, the Golden State has been, well, golden. The gold rush made it a place to be. Hollywood took it a step further, spreading American stories across the globe, and then Tech companies cemented California as an undeniable part of everyday life.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

What will Georgia look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Rising sea levels are putting immense pressure on Georgia's coastal communities. Cities like Brunswick and Richmond Hill are already bracing for the impact. Georgians are investing in infrastructure trying to prepare for the upcoming climate change hurdles, according to Jennifer Kline, a coastal hazard specialist.

Read full story
140 comments
Washington State

What will Washington state look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C. Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital. Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.

Read full story
266 comments
California State

What will California look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Image by Databasin / Source: University of Florida Geoplan Center. California is a place where dreams are made. Yet, those dreams dance closely with wildfires, draughts, and the wrong side of nature. Floods and melting glaciers only add to the already spicy mix. So, with the current state of things, can you imagine what the Golden state will look like if the entire ice melts?

Read full story
821 comments

Live things you can still send with USPS, and one that's forbidden

United States Postal Service is the staple of American life. Rated as the most trusted government agency, USPS delivers over 7.3 billion packages, letters, postcards, and pretty much anything that moves and flies.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

What will happen to Florida if oceans continue to rise? Here's your answer.

Image by Databasin / Source: University of Florida Geoplan Center. Florida is a partially sunken limestone peninsula, barely standing flat above the water. While the local environment makes the Southern tip of the United States an excellent holiday destination, it can simultaneously render the state uninhabitable.

Read full story
458 comments
Florida State

What would happen to Florida if all the ice on Earth melted? Here's your answer

Florida is one of the most environmentally hostile places in the United States. If alligators, lizards, aggressive ducks, pythons, and gallinippers (giant mosquitoes) aren't enough, then devastating floods, hurricanes, and storm surges might get you worried. Florida has soo much to offer in every horror category and even more so in terms of flooding. The Sunshine state's coastal elevation averages somewhere between 3-4 feet, according to topographic maps.

Read full story
445 comments

If melting ice cubes don't overflow a full glass, why are melting glaciers an existential concern? Here's your answer

Many choose to disprove climate change by citing simple home experiments. Recently, someone pointed out that melting glaciers are not a global problem because the water stays the same even if glaciers melt. The rationale goes something like this:

Read full story
487 comments

What will New Jersey look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

The eroding New Jersey shoreFlood Maps developed by NASA's scientists. From the Statue of Liberty to Cape May, New Jersey draws over 130 miles long Atlantic shore. The Garden State offers everything you may ever need. Enjoy your summer day in one of the world-renowned resorts or take a stroll down Asbury Park, admiring Victorian-era houses. What's not to like about New Jersey? Hey, the capital is even known as Chilltown!

Read full story
122 comments
Florida State

USDA warns: a dangerous disease to destroy Florida orange crops

The Sunshine State is famous for many things that make America great. From famous summer destinations to entertainment parks and mesmerizing keys, Florida has something for everyone. While being a stunning state everyone should visit, Florida's agriculture also feeds millions of American mouths every year.

Read full story
15 comments

From evidence to solutions, NASA rings the Climate Crisis alarm

NASA has to be the coolest government agency in the United States. Form getting the first man on the moon to outlining the fight to preserve our planet from climate change, NASA has been on the right side of history.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy