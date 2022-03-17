What will Antarctica look like if the ice melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lj8HE_0eiDw6wr00
Photo by Dejavudesigns

Land ice, sea ice, or ice cubes?

Different types of ice will provide a different experience. Some keep the Earth's climate running, while others make your drink taste better. The difference is astonishing, and so are the repercussions of mishandling certain types of ice.

Not your icy water

Some are still coming up with creative ways to debunk climate change. So, we're compelled to explain the "icy water theory." Individuals find that if the chilled beverage doesn't overflow when the ice melts, then climate change has to be a hoax. Just ask someone in the comment section. You'll see.

Sadly, the Earth's climate is not as simple as a glass of icy water.

First, land ice, sea ice, and ice cubes don't have much in common, except the semantics. A couple of melting ice cubes won't flood Miami Beach tomorrow. And you won't chill your drink with an Arctic glacier. Second, land ice is not inside water. Hence the theory falls through in its tracks. Try ramming a handful of ice in a glass full of water. What happens?

You'll need to wipe your floor.

NASA has published a children's experiment on this topic. While it's made predominantly for kids, adults are encouraged to try it out. The experiment shows the difference between land ice and sea ice in a fun and tangible way.

Land Ice vs. Sea Ice

Antarctica is home to hundreds if not thousands of ice sheets. One ice sheet measures some 20,000 square miles, or roughly 352,000 football fields. Imagine, this is just one ice sheet.

The Antarctic Ice Sheet encircles almost 5.4 million square miles, accounting for enough territory to fit the entire United States and Mexico combined. Do you want to know how many football fields or parking lots that is? About 95,040,000 (95 million!) football fields.

What happens when 95 million frozen football fields melt?

Naked Antarctica

Antarctica is the coldest, windiest, and most elevated continent on the planet.

The continent is fully covered in thick ice. However, that was not always the case. For some 100 million years, Antarctica was a similar landmass to America. Then our planet went through a cataclysmic event some 34 million years ago, right between Eocene and Oligocene epochs.

And Antarctica has been frozen ever since. But that might change sooner than later.

This is what Antarctica could look like if her ice melts.

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

