What will Washington state look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdoAw_0ePsyTH100
Library of Congress

Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C.

Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital.

Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.

Washington is as impressive of a state as it gets. However, all that industry and glam is short-lived if something cataclysmic happens. Let's say, if the entire ice on the planet melts, how would it affect the Washington state?

Glaciers and ice sheets

We've recently covered why glaciers and ice sheets are not ice cubes in a cocktail. Let's briefly touch upon this again before we move along. Some claim that melting ice can't influence sea levels because their icy drinks don't overflow when ice cubes melt.

First, yes, indeed, melting ice in your drink doesn't raise liquid levels. Fill in a glass of water, add ice until the water reaches the very top, and let it melt. What happens? Water levels in your cup stay the same. This is called water displacement.

Climate change and melting glaciers present different problems. Most global ice sits above the water, frozen in glaciers and mountains. Think of melting glaciers as ramming more ice into an already full glass of water. What happens then? A complete mess and a few wet coasters.

How to unpack this even further? Luckily, NASA has prepared a children's science experiment that outlines the difference between surface ice and submerged ice. Check it out here.

Let's move on.

If the entire global ice melts, the water levels will rise additional 216 feet, according to National Geographic. In this case, the Washington State would look something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4ng9_0ePsyTH100
Flood Maps developed by NASA's scientists/ © OpenStreetMap

Ex. NASA scientists have developed these flood maps, and they show the expected state of the land in case of sea levels surges of up to 200 feet.

If we zoom in, you can see that one of the most important American cities, Seattle, is mostly flooded.

The city airports have turned into underwater naval bases. As a result, King County International, Settle-Tacoma Internationa, and Boeing Field would be disabled. Seattle Seaplanes, however, could potentially still accept planes on its sea-water runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sq0cA_0ePsyTH100
Flood Maps developed by NASA's scientists/ © OpenStreetMap

Let's continue. One of the most influential neighborhoods in the state, Medina, would be entirely flooded underwater.

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates would have to elevate the entire neighborhood by creating an artificial mountain or flee their homes altogether. The sea would extend all the way to Clyde Hill, converting Clyde houses into new beachfront residences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyF32_0ePsyTH100
Flood Maps developed by NASA's scientists / © OpenStreetMap

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

