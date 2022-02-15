Live things you can still send with USPS, and one that's forbidden

United States Postal Service is the staple of American life.

Rated as the most trusted government agency, USPS delivers over 7.3 billion packages, letters, postcards, and pretty much anything that moves and flies.

You can still send:

Geese

Bees

Scorpions

Chicks

Cremated remains

And other types of head-spinning parcels.

USPS did change a couple of things about the we-deliver-anything-anywhere policy.

For example, USPS doesn’t ship human beings anymore. You can’t send your kids to relatives in other cities and states through the postal service anymore. The reason why we bring this up is the fact that people used to send their kids via USPS. If you’re imagining a parcel containing a boxed-up kid in the 1910s, rest assured, the history is nicer.

“They weren’t boxed up,” Nancy Pope said for Washington Post. “They were carried or walked along the route.”

Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Beauge of Glen Este, Ohio, mailed the first such shipment. Their 10-month infant child was given to the USPS for a short destination journey to his grandma. She lived a mile away. Other kids enjoyed the full scope of USPS adventure, traveling hundreds of miles before reaching their destination.

Edna Neff was a perfect example of how far USPS service goes. She was only 6 when she was sent across state lines from Pensacola, Fl. to Christiansburg, Va. traveling more than 700 miles.

Just imagine being post officer at the time, coming in for work, and finding you have to deliver someone’s child 70 miles down the road. Even more troubling, imagine being that kid.

Baby mail practice didn’t last long. USPS has officially banned sending children by mail in 1920.

However, they’re still holding true to their original motto (minus the delivery timing.)

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. - USPS motto

While USPS strives to deliver almost anything to anyone, anywhere in the United States, there are some caveats here.