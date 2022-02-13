What will happen to Florida if oceans continue to rise? Here's your answer.

Florida is a partially sunken limestone peninsula, barely standing flat above the water.

While the local environment makes the Southern tip of the United States an excellent holiday destination, it can simultaneously render the state uninhabitable.

Why? Florida is not elevated high enough to resist any significant surge in water levels.

Surrounded by the sea

The Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Straits of Florida envelop Florida into a peninsula we know and love today. However, Florida is not just surrounded by the sea, its coastal elevation lingers around 3 - 4 feet on average. Some cities like Cape Coral or Miami Beach are barely sitting above that benchmark.

Ticking time bomb

Sea levels have been constantly changing over the course of the entire history. Depending on the interglacial period and its temperatures, the sea levels would either rise or fall. We currently live in the "Holocene" interglacial which started some 11,500 years ago and could persist for tens of thousands of years more. But here's trouble.

Seas have risen by 3 inches in the past century, at a manageable pace. If the sea continues to rise inch by inch at this rate, we have enough time to prepare. Coastal Florida cities can raise their streets, install sea walls and design more resilient irrigation systems.

Sadly, scientists worry that a more ominous destiny is also possible. For example, Thwaites Glacier is slowly cracking in the western antarctic. If the glacier breaks, it might unleash enough ice to raise the water by 10 feet. In another example, NOAA projects a 17-inch surge in sea levels by 2040. Both scenarios are terrifying.

This means that Miami Beach, Key West, and Cape Coral would have to elevate their streets above the water. Billions in economic damage would spread across every household in coastal Florida, forcing Floridians to migrate inland.

Are you worried about the rising sea levels?

