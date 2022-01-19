From evidence to solutions, NASA rings the Climate Crisis alarm

Photo by vhotomax on Freepik

NASA has to be the coolest government agency in the United States. Form getting the first man on the moon to outlining the fight to preserve our planet from climate change, NASA has been on the right side of history.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published pages specifically built to inform the public of the current climate crisis. You can find more about the causes, evidence , scientific consensus , and much more on their pages.

The Climate Crisis, according to NASA and climate scientists

We're currently facing climate challenges on every front.

Carbon Dioxide levels are at the highest levels in the last 650,000 years (yes, that's over half a million years!)

in the last 650,000 years (yes, that's over half a million years!) The global temperature rose 2°F (1.18°C) since the 1880s. This rate has doubled since the 1990s.

since the 1880s. This rate has doubled since the 1990s. Arctic Ice extent has been shrinking by 13% per decade since 1979.

per decade since 1979. Sea has been rising by 0.133858 inches a year, every year for the past century.

a year, every year for the past century. We're losing 428 billion metric tonnes of ice sheets each year.

The planet is facing tangible decay due to human influence. Thwaites glacier is already cracking in the western Antarctic, threatening to unleash a catastrophe of biblical proportions if we don't find a solution soon.

"Climate has always been changing" fallacy.

You've probably heard the argument about how the climate is entirely in God's hands and that we humans can't do anything to change the environment.

The scientific consensus about the detrimental human influence over climate change is 97%, which means that peer-reviewed studies agree about one thing. We have created this mess.

"Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position. The following is a partial list of these organizations, along with links to their published statements and a selection of related resources." Per NASA

The last glacial period finished some 25,000 years ago , bringing us to the warm interglacial period we live in today. These periods lasted anywhere from 40,000 to 100,000 years, bringing ice ages and a milder climate. We should have at least 15,000 (if not more) years before we drop into another such cycle.

However, we're already losing landmass . Wildfires are claiming life and property . Tropical storms are ripping through Florida, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Midwestern states in the way. Extreme weather events are becoming the norm instead of being the exception.

Nothing about the current climate conditions is natural.

