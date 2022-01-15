What will Louisiana look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer.

The Sportsman's Paradise is dominated by wetlands, swamps, and natural features that simultaneously make Louisiana lovely and dangerous.

While fishing and boating will probably stick around for the foreseeable future, other sports in the South might dry up soon. The ironic reason is well, the water, and loads of it.

The problem

Most of Central and Northern Louisiana sits comfortably above sea level. The average elevation is 100 feet, with Driskill Moutain marking the highest peak at 535 feet. However, these places are not the problem.

Of Louisiana, 4,6 million inhabitants, most live in the South, in cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

New Orleans sits just above 6ft elevation, with parts of the city depressed to -8 feet. Only half of the Earth's surface connecting developed parts of New Orleans is above water, according to World Atlas. This is also the lowest point of Louisiana.

So, what would happen if the sea level suddenly rises another 5 or 10 feet?

Doomsday Glacier is melting

Let's briefly jump to the western Antarctic, where large water depositories sit frozen in ice caps.

Glaciers and ice sheets hold this icy continent in place. Antarctica, together with Greenland, extends to over 6 million square miles combined, a surface larger than the United States or Canada and just a few hundred thousand miles short of Russia.

Thwaites Glacier, a Florida-sized glacier in the western Antarctic, is currently holding back enough ice to raise sea levels around the world by 10 feet. Climate experts expect this change to occur by the end of the decade if we don't step in and do something. It sounds almost like a sequel to the latest Netlflix parody, Don't Look Up.

Only a slight rise in water temperature would destabilize the glacier's base and unleash ungodly changes around the globe.

"If Thwaites Glacier collapses, it opens the door for the rest of the West Antarctic ice sheet to slide into the sea." Writes Jeff Goodell for the Rolling Stone.

The photo below outlines the state of Louisiana if that happens soon.

Just a few feet of higher water levels would wreak havoc on the Southern population and force massive migrations North. Homes would be lost forever. Debts would pile up. Human lives and their childhood stomping grounds would perish forever.

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

