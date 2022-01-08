Quotes by Pope Francis About Your Responsibility to Fight Climate Change

Climate change has been a deeply politicized problem in many parts of the United States.

Mostly states that have ties to the oil industry feel strong about their effects on sea levels, wildfires, temperatures and hurricanes. Fair. I mean, admiting to such responsibility is no small feat, especially when you stand to lose your job in the process. This is probably the biggest reason why a handful of organizations and people strongly market the idea of a "Cliamte Hoax."

But no great things were ever done on the cheap. So, here's Pope Francis (the holiest man alive) to remind you of our responsibility towards the future of our children, grandkids and the planet.



We have to act together to combat climate change

“The time for seeking global solutions is running out. We can find suitable solutions only if we act together and in agreement.”

- Pope Francis

When we join forces and act together, like we've done to heal the Ozone layer, we have unimaginable powers to change destiny. Ozone Layer has been recuperating because of human action outlined in the Montreal accord.

Nature is coming weather you like it or not

“God always forgives, we men forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives. If you give her a slap, she will give you one. I believe that we have exploited nature too much.”

- Pope Francis

Can you really say that we're not exploiting Earth beyond any reasonable cause?

Cowards are not cool

“Our common home is being pillaged, laid waste, and harmed with impunity. Cowardice in defending it is a grave sin.”

- Pope Francis

Can we really afford to stand aside anymore?

It's our fault

Climate change is real and “a result of human activity.”

- in Laudato Si, Pope Francis's encyclical

Do you believe Pope Francis speaks the word of God?

