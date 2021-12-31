Fernandina Beach, FL

How Long Before Fernandina Beach Floods Completely Underwater?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUFV2_0dWLBxuf00
The U.S. National Archives

You know the drill.

Humans are disrupting the climate. Pollution and emissions are warming the oceans, melting glaciers, and dissolving ice sheets. The sea levels are rising in response. "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction," says Newton's third law of Thermodynamics.

“By the end of the century, global mean sea level is likely to rise at least one foot (0.3 meters) above 2000 levels, even if greenhouse gas emissions follow a relatively low pathway in coming decades,”  per the U.S. climate agency, Climate.gov.

Climate change is bringing ungraspable problems to Florida, especially to places sitting on low elevations. The beautiful San Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island is just such a place. Only 10 ft lay between your feet and sea level on this beautiful island.

Putting two and two together reveals a horrible outlook for the next few decades. Floodings, wildfires, forced immigration, lost homes, and destroyed families moving north are creeping into Florida's everyday reality. Climate issues are not the thing of the future. They're a problem today.

Thirteen thousand people of San Fernandina Beach face a 64% chance of experiencing severe flooding of up to 4ft in the next 30 years. Such severe floods would destroy lives and trigger intense migrations North.

Nassau County officials regularly create new policies to combat rising sea levels. The county has committed to taking a stronger lead in fighting climate change and reducing CO2 emissions.

"It is our responsibility to protect our environment for generations to come," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said when announcing Nassau County's plan to participate in New York's Climate Smart Communities Program. By joining the program, Nassau officials plan to cut back on energy usage, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce solid waste accumulation.

Are you worried about San Fernandina Beach?

Leave your comment below and share this article on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Economy# Republicans# Climate Change# Conservative# Politics

Comments / 7

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
15882 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Miami, FL

Your Money Could Face Extreme Hurdles in 2022

The US dollar has been a touchy-feely subject lately. The world reserve currency stands on shaky grounds. FED's money printer is still roaring louder than Ultra Music Miami. Experts have warned us about the hangover of excessive money printing since the first stimulus check made its way to your account.

Read full story

What Happened to the Ozone Layer?

If you're in your 30s or 40s, then you've probably heard about Ozone holes growing up. Ozone depletion was the biggest environmental worry of the past century. Environmental scientists visited Antarctica in the 1970s and discovered a growing Ozone hole forming over the pole. The media picked up the story. Soon after, the Ozone layer became the talk of the town. This environmental catastrophe crept into textbooks, movies, and tv shows. The future was a sun-powered frying pan.

Read full story
278 comments
Florida State

Florida to Face Big Economic Catastrophes in 2022

American economy follows a trajectory of a wild rollercoaster. The wheels have come off several times, but the wagon is still on track, speeding faster than ever. Similar to the other 49 states, Florida is bracing for signs of economic turmoil. As a result, we can expect several black swan events soon, with some even hitting the peninsula in 2022.

Read full story
497 comments
Florida State

Here's What To Expect From Florida’s Economy In 2022

Florida has been through several hurdles in 2021. The fear of economic demise grew from strong to hefty in the latter part of the year. What started with another year of the pandemic ended up in Supply-Chain issues, toilet-paper rations, and rampant inflation.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida to Set Another Record Year for Climate Disasters

The Floridian peninsula is facing challenging climate reality. Whether Tahallassee officials, Cape Coral waterfront residents, Miami beach newcomers agree with the devastating effects of climate change or not doesn't matter anymore.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

How Florida State Politicians Sabotage Orlando's Future

Orlando is the place where nature meets human action. This county seat of Orange County is home to over 100 lakes, most notably the Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. The city is maybe better known for its array of theme parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Seaworld.

Read full story
14 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Three Florida Cities to Flood Underwater in Our Lifetime

The Sunshine State is one flooding away from being called the new Atlantis. Some of the cities face irreparable damage and loss of property if something doesn't change soon. Half of Florida is already underwater. It's easily seen on a simple satellite search.

Read full story
159 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida to Face More Extreme Floods Compared to Global Average

Sea levels are rising faster in Florida than in most other parts of the world, according to FCO Map. You're probably familiar with the situation if you live anywhere on the coast, from Pensacola to Key West. Floodings are becoming a common occurrence. Miami Beach is decorated with water pumps. And Cape Coral is shakingly holding onto the dried swampland under its feet.

Read full story
25 comments
Cape Coral, FL

How Long Before Cape Coral is Flooded Underwater?

"One big storm could wipe [Cape Coral] off the map," writes Michael Grunwald for Politico. Publications like the New Yorker, Rolling Stone and Politico regularly publish Cape Coral's obiruaties.

Read full story
45 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida Should Brace for Off-Season Hurricanes

Some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Hurricane season this year, totaling over $70 billion in damages. Then, 30 named storms tore the Sunshine state in 2020. When put in perspective, these numbers are beyond concerning. Atlantic Hurricane seasons usually witness some 14 named storms. The recent years have seen these numbers double.

Read full story
82 comments
Florida State

Florida Climate Issues Loom Over Residents

The Sunshine State is openly welcoming and the most shut-off state in America. The shut-offness comes across in different realities of being a Floridian. More than 2.9 single-family homes are built in the direct path of extreme storm surges. The aquifer is running dry, threatening these family homes with the real issue of running dry. Places like the Florida Keys and St. Petersburg could soon be flooded underwater. And if the storm surges and water problems were not enough, Florida homes are starting to crumble onto themselves.

Read full story
9 comments

Climate Change is a "Bunch of Left-Wing Things," says Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a master of addressing climate change while carefully hiding his tracks in public speeches. He recently mumbled his way out of a question about sea-level rise in Florida. A journalist asked DeSantis about the climate future of Florida to what DeSantis replied by misquoting the journalist and rambling into obscenity.

Read full story
642 comments
Florida State

Who Funds Climate Change Denial in Florida?

Some still believe that climate change is Left-wing propaganda used to destroy capitalism. Climate change denial is mainly a U.S. problem, and Florida takes the lead in perpetuating this belief despite being a climate-endangered state.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Five Florida Cities Face Extreme Storm Damages

Florida is home to the most cities facing devastating storm damage in the United States. Of the top 10 endangered cities, five are located in the Sunshine State, according to the CoreLogic report.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Are Florida Leaders Promoting Climate Denial?

Florida is one of the most climate-endangered states in America. Ponte Vedra Beach is crumbling unto itself. St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, and the Keys suffer frequent floods and hurricanes. The freshwater supply in the Floridian aquifer is slowly running dry.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

Opinion: American Economy is a Giant Red Flag

The one-dollar bill is a staple of American culture. No wonder I couldn't stop gazing at the number of dollar shops when I briefly moved to California during my studies. Dollar Tree was the first store that hijacked my attention. Then, I went for a grocery run at the $0.99 Store, and then I almost forgot about shopping at Ralph's or Targets. You can call it wishful-student thinking, but the plan worked. I could do my weekly run for under $30. Take that Whole Foods.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Experts Warn: 3 Florida Cities to Face Extreme Storm Damage

Of the top cities facing the highest risk of storm damages in the United States, some are located in Florida. Each one of these cities is home to hundreds of thousands of properties that face a high risk of storm damage, according to CoreLogic's report from 2021.

Read full story
99 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Experts Warn: Jacksonville to Face Extreme Storm Damage

Named after one of the greatest American presidents, Jacksonville is a true metropolitan heart of the Sunshine state. The first city of the First Coast, Jacksonville, tops the charts in many categories:

Read full story
15 comments
Naples, FL

Experts Warn: Naples to Face Devastating Storm Surges

Naples is a coastal Florida city that's famous for its sophisticated nightlife, world-class culture, and beach life. You can enjoy the finest shopping sprees followed by some of the fanciest dining options. On top of it all, Naples' glamour is affordable. And the city ranks as the 7th most beautiful place to live in the U.S., according to News & World Report.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy