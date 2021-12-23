Experts Warn: Florida to Face More Extreme Floods Compared to Global Average

Sea levels are rising faster in Florida than in most other parts of the world, according to FCO Map.

You're probably familiar with the situation if you live anywhere on the coast, from Pensacola to Key West. Floodings are becoming a common occurrence. Miami Beach is decorated with water pumps. And Cape Coral is shakingly holding onto the dried swampland under its feet.

Places like St. Petersburg or Fernandina Beach are facing intense flood risks. So much so that San Fernandina is projected to recurring and devastating annual floodings of up to 3ft by 2040. This outcome is almost inevitable, according to Risk Finder and several other climate studies.

Here are a few other places facing near a 100% chance of experiencing extreme floods:

Vaca Key

Key West

St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay

Miami Beach

Cape Coral

Galveston

Fort Pierce

Ponte Vedra Beach

This is just to name a few. Truth be told, Climate Change is ripping through the Sunshine State. Storm damage, wildfires, and other weather problems are becoming more severe and frequent.

Where is the government in all of this?

Gov. DeSantis is a Republican sweetheart. He's rumored to be the next Republican frontrunner, so the popular Florida governor can't approach climate change directly

Climate change is nothing more than left-wing propaganda, according to many Republicans. It's fueling the destruction of everything that's American.

"Everyone I knew back when I was a climate skeptic was honestly persuaded that climate change was a wildly overblown concern that is being used by the left to destroy Western Capitalism," Jerry Tayler of Niskanen Center told CNBC.

So, DeSantis is parroting the same ideas back to the very people he swore to serve. He's aligning with more radical views of his party. This could be DeSantis' way of exploring his bid for the 2024 presidential elections.

When a journalist asked the governor about rising sea levels, DeSantis dismissed the questions saying that Global Warming was a bunch of "left-wing things."

DeSantis is continuing a decades-long tradition of changing tune on climate change. His predecessor, Rick Scott, instituted a climate-language prohibition, banning all state workers from using terms like "climate change" or rising sea levels."

A Silver Lining in Florida's Climate Policy

Luckily, DeSantis seems to be playing ball with both sides. The governor enacted Senate Bill 1954, which should deliver over $640 million in funds to combat the impacts of rising sea levels and storm damages. This bill also aims to increase environmental resilience across the entire state.

