Florida Climate Issues Loom Over Residents

Photo by prostooleh on FreepIk

The Sunshine State is openly welcoming and the most shut-off state in America.

The shut-offness comes across in different realities of being a Floridian. More than 2.9 single-family homes are built in the direct path of extreme storm surges. The aquifer is running dry, threatening these family homes with the real issue of running dry. Places like the Florida Keys and St. Petersburg could soon be flooded underwater. And if the storm surges and water problems were not enough, Florida homes are starting to crumble onto themselves.

Rapidly deteriorating climate explains the problems above. However, the wise body of the Republican Party disagrees. Florida leaders mock and bully climate action with every public appearance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called climate change a bunch of "left-wing things" the other day.

His predecessor ran a language prohibition on everything climate change. The term itself was banned from use in government offices and public appearances.

However, all this denial has not stopped the climate from deteriorating above and beyond the Sunshine state.

Atlantic hurricane season has brought 21 names storms, leaving a trail of $70 billion in damages. Many Floridians are left worried whether the next storm could hit when they're least prepared - off-season.

Extreme weather is only getting stronger, more frequent, and more devastating, according to CoreLogic report.

Harsh climate reality has plagued Florida for decades, and it only seems to be growing more unstable.

Are you worried about the future of the Sunshine State?

