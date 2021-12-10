Jacksonville, FL

Experts Warn: Jacksonville to Face Extreme Storm Damage

Named after one of the greatest American presidents, Jacksonville is a true metropolitan heart of the Sunshine state.

The first city of the First Coast, Jacksonville, tops the charts in many categories:

  • Most populous Florida City
  • 12th fastest-growing city in the U.S.
  • The largest city by area in the U.S.
  • The seat of Duval County
  • Fourth-largest metropolitan area in Florida

While Jaxsons have many reasons to be proud of their city, looming catastrophe brews in the background. Jacksonville ranks among the top 10 cities facing extreme storm surges and wind damages risk, according to CoreLogic report.

Extreme weather is only getting worse, according to the same report. Major weather events could leave Jaxsons in dire financial, emotional, and physical troubles.

"A storm surge is a rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones, intense storms also known as typhoons or hurricanes. The storms produce strong winds that push the water into shore, which can lead to flooding. This makes storm surges very dangerous for coastal regions. ... They form over warm, tropical oceans," per National Geographic.

Extreme risk for single-family homes in Jacksonville

Some 220,301 single-family homes face the extreme risk of storm surges and hurricane winds.

In the likely event of a storm surge, total replacement costs could rise to $52.71Bn.

If a hurricane hits Jacksonville, the exact replacement costs will reach $123.23Bn.

The figures reflect the replacement cost value (RCV), which calculates the costs of replacing or fixing a single-family property up to its previous value. This means replacing your loss without any deductions and depreciation.

Hurricanes reach Jacksonville every 2.2 years on average. Statistically speaking, the next major hurricane could hit Jacksonville before 2023.

These prices could increase with the higher cost of goods, inflation, and frequency of storm surges and hurricanes.

____"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per [CoreLogic report](https://www.corelogic.com/intelligence/the-2021-hurricane-report/)

Where is Florida's government?

Unlike his predecessor, Gov. Ron DeSantis is openly aware of the potential damages caused by extreme weather.

The Florida Senate enacted The Senate Bill 1954, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law himself.

The bill aims to deliver $640 million to protect Florida from the impacts of hurricanes, surging storms, and other extreme weather events.

  • Resilient Coastlines Initiative: $12.5 million
  • Resilient Florida Grant Program: $29 million
  • Local Resilient Florida Grant Program: $100 million
  • Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan: $500 million

Some of the above programs have already started. Others are set for 2022.

Are you worried about the upcoming storm surges and hurricanes?

