Experts Warn: 3 Florida Cities to Face Extreme Storm Damage

Of the top cities facing the highest risk of storm damages in the United States, some are located in Florida.

Miami Tampa Bradenton

Each one of these cities is home to hundreds of thousands of properties that face a high risk of storm damage, according to CoreLogic's report from 2021.

"A storm surge is a rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones, intense storms also known as typhoons or hurricanes. The storms produce strong winds that push the water into shore, which can lead to flooding. This makes storm surges very dangerous for coastal regions. ... They form over warm, tropical oceans," per National Geographic.

Miami is the second-most endangered city in the United States

Over 738k family homes are facing risks of extreme storm damage in Miami.

Extreme weather events are growing stronger, more frequent, and more devastating across South Florida.

New York is slightly ahead with the number of family homes at risk of storm surges. However, comparing the overall population of the two cities puts Miami at the very top of endangered American cities.

The cost to rebuild 738k homes would total around $149 billion, according to CoreLogic's report.

South Florida is the largest storm hotspot in the United States.

Tampa is right behind Miami

The Gulf Coast city is home to 544,433 family homes at risk of extreme storm damages.

Potential damages could total over $100 billion. Tampa is the third most endangered city when it comes to devastating storm surges.

Comparing the population versus the damage risk, the Tampa situation paints a concerning picture.

Over 20million people live in New York's metropolitan area, while only 3 million reside in Tampa - St. Petersburg - Clearwater region.

Damage per capita is much higher in Tampa than in New York, the city that takes the lead in CoreLogic's report.



"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per CoreLogic report.

Fort Myers comes next

Fort Myers metropolitan area is home to some 322,000 residential properties at risk of storm damage in the event of hurricanes and other strong winds.

The financial damage lingers around $67 billion for storm surges and $72 billion for wind damage, totaling $139 billion.

Florida Government takes the risk seriously

Gov. Ron DeSantis is laying grounds to fight climate risks.

Florida government recently passed the Senate Bill 1954 to combat rising sea levels, surging storms, and ever-more-frequent floods.

This bill is supposed to deliver $640 million to protect Florida's environment against climate risks.

