Experts Warn: Tampa Homes to Face High Risk of Storm Damage

Toni Koraza

Some 544,433 Family homes in Tampa are at grave financial risk of storm surges.

Potential weather damages could cost residents of Tampa over $100 billion.

Tampa is the top destination for tourism and life

These parts of sunny Florida are always inviting for national and international guests. However, living in the city is a different story.

Tampa is the third on the list of cities under the highest threat of storm damage. While New York and Miami take the lead, Tampa is not lagging much behind.

Comparing the population versus the damage risk, the situation in Tampa paints another dreadful picture. Here are two concerning stats:

  • The number of homes on average is much higher than in New York
  • Damage per capita is also much higher than New York's

While New York's metropolitan population accounts for over 20million people, only 3 million people live in Tampa - St. Petersburg - Clearwater region.

CoreLogic's Hurricane Report for 2021 is responsible for the above data. If you have any suspicions, check out the full report here.

"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per CoreLogic report.

Tampa residents can't control the extreme storms, but they can protect themselves from financially devastating outcomes.

The City of Tampa issued hurricane guidelines on their website. Check them out.

For those who avoid taking this risk seriously, bookmark this quick guide on last-minute preparation for extreme weather.

Are you worried that your Tampa home is at risk of hurricane damage?

