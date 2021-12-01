Experts Warn: South Florida to Face Disturbing Hurricane Damages

The U.S. National Archives

Over 738k Family Homes at Risk of Storm Surges in Miami

Extreme weather is growing stronger, more frequent, and more devastating.

Miami is on the drum for climate change. The city suffers constant floodings, hurricanes, and thunderstorms. It's one of the stormiest cities in the United States and a clear winner in the Hurricane category.

Miami suffered more H1, H2, H3, H4, and H5 storms than any other US city. H1 and H2 storms create winds of up 109 miles per hour. This is enough force to blow your car away.

"A storm surge is a rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones, intense storms also known as typhoons or hurricanes. The storms produce strong winds that push the water into shore, which can lead to flooding. This makes storm surges very dangerous for coastal regions. ... They form over warm, tropical oceans," per National Geographic.

Homes at risk

At the moment, some 738,994 single-family homes are at risk of structural damages caused by weather in Miami.

The cost to rebuild 738k homes lingers around $149 billion. With that said, many of these homes don't have insurance or the means to restore their property to the previous condition.

The repercussions of a strong hurricane hitting Miami are disturbing.

The area of Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and all the way down to the Florida Keys, is the biggest Hurricane hotspot in the United States.

"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per CoreLogic report.

The people of Miami can't control the weather, but they can prepare for the devastating outcomes. Miami-Dade county issues hurricane guidelines on their website. Check them out.

For those who don't take this risk seriously, here's a quick guide on last-minute preparation for hurricanes.

