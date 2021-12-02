"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama.

The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.

His nemesis, Donald Trump Jr., is trying to persuade the conservative-voting public that Biden is senile. His social media is full of edited videos that make President look like he's losing his marbles.

He tried to make it seems like Biden can't read the teleprompter. However, in Trump Jr's support, many other media outlets seem to steer the same controversy. Watching the whole speech usually proves otherwise. However, Trump Jr. knows that most people don't have enough time in the day to watch the whole event. Most rather get their news through bite-sized information on social media.

The case against Biden has bubbled up. And Biden's presidency left many of his voters with a political hangover.

Fundamental changes are unpopular and take time

Biden's administration successfully passed the infrastructure bill recently. America was overdue for new roads, sidewalks, and bridge maintenance.

Biden's predecessors avoided infrastructure like the plague. The issue is politically problematic. Changes don't come instantly. Opponents have enough time to poke through your plans.

Politicians were not brave enough to face it.

But America's infrastructure is crumbling onto itself

Even the boys at The Hill uncomfortably agree, "the country's economic woes are wading." Here are a few other quotes from their segment.

"Unemployment is extremely low"

"We're seeing economic growth"

"Stock market continues to climb"

"Wages are going up"

After months of berating Biden on every possible issue, the boys at the HIll look like they've got a bad case of chilly stuck in their throat. See it for yourself.

Staffing is becoming "much better," says Walmart CEO. "There has been a lot of innovation."

Build Back Better bill is set to help millions of people fill the vacant job openings and ease the current situation with staff shortages.

