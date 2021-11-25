Unpredictable Weather Threatens Thanksgiving Travel in Florida

Florida is slowly crawling out of the pandemic restrictions.

Mask and vaccination debates are still actual.

Covid-19 still plagues everyday life.

People are ever-so frustrated.

However, this week, Americans will collectively try to overcome their differences over Thanksgiving turkey and quality family time.

With most travel restrictions now gone, more Floridians are getting ready to board their next flight or sit behind the wheel to visit their family for thanksgiving.

Making last-minute plans could spoil your holidays this year.

Rental cars are getting harder to book. Hotels are operating at full capacities. Prices have changed. Stuff is more expensive, including everyday groceries.

Compared to previous years, the level of unruly behavior is also on the rise. Airport staff is confronting more people than in the past years.

On top of enough challenges, Florida weather is posing a risk to all travelers at all times.



Unpredictable weather causes holiday travel concerns

Even though some weather forecasts predict a sunny and somewhat chilly Thanksgiving week across the Sunshine state, the unpredictability factor runs high.

Heavy floodings have erupted across Miami and Miami Beach. Residents of Key Biscayne faced a power outage. And some weather experts are concerned that the Florida forecast is more of a mixed bag than an actual representation of the upcoming weather.

Florida Panhandle could turn cold with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in some places on Friday night.

The above events present a concerning risk to all travelers. Don't wait for tomorrow to make your Thanksgiving plans.

Are you worried about travel this week?

