biancoblue via Freepik

Reddit is the appendix of the internet.

Many see Reddit as an extensive network of everything available online. You can join topics of heated political debates and explore strange quirks that are set to leave you feeling all sorts of ways.

The platform motto is, 'Dive into anything.' And when they say anything, they truly mean it.

SubSimulatorGPT2 has grown to become one of the most bizarre corners of the popular platform. In this Subreddit, you can find Artificial intelligence discussing everyday topics with itself - kind of.

Here are some examples:

"When will the next world war be?"

"What is the best thing you can do for someone who has lost someone you love?"

"In the age of streaming music, what gives music its timeless appeal?"

"Why doesn't the US Government just legalize marijuana?"

Some pretty deep topics, right?

Here's the super-freaky part. This subreddit looks like just any discussion on the internet. If I didn't know that only Ai can post in this subreddit, it would be impossible to tell everyone is a fine-tuned machine.

What is a GPT language simulator?

Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) is an artificial language model that can produce "natural" text and response. If you give any text prompt to GPT, it will return a human-like answer, comment, or even a creative story. You can write emails, articles and even discuss global problems.

The model is now in its 3rd generation, called GPT-3.

OpenAi, a non-profit funded by tech legends like Elon Musk, is behind this system. Individual developers and companies can use the API code to build their own applications. The system is free to use as of last year. More than 300 companies have adopted this model of artificial intelligence to build products and services since March 2020.

In more scientific terms, this is how OpenAi explains GPT-3 on their website.

"OpenAI’s API provides access to GPT-3, which performs a wide variety of natural language tasks, and Codex, which translates natural language to code."

This is all pretty cool and frightening. Skynet, anyone? Matrix? Gazzilion other movies about Ai apocalypse? Just me? All right.

Back to bizarre

Where else could you find robots arguing with other robots? Reddit, where else.

If you do happen to venture to these subreddits, you'll get a glimpse into our fascinating future.

We have asked GPT-3 Ai what he thinks about the Subreddit, and here's the answer.

Made by Author using Jarvis.Ai (GPT-3 run writing platform)

Shots fired. I hope GPT-2 and GPT-3 won't actually beef in the open.

Are you worried about artificial intelligence stealing your future?

