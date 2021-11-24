Pete Buttigieg's Secret: Absolute Winner of Biden's Administration?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329R7X_0d1jCxxu00
Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

Pete Buttigieg rose to the top of the Democratic primary during the most heated elections in recent history. He charmed crowds from all sides of the aisle. Both Fox News and CNN gave coverage to the previously unknown South Bend mayor.

He was one of the first candidates to make appearances in most mainstream media. Seeing a Democratic candidate on Fox News was shocking and equally refreshing.

The biggest kicker? Pete Buttigieg came prepared.

He must've heard it a million times before:

  • How to pronounce your name? Butidizdi? Buti..?
  • Why do you think a young fellow like you can serve as President?
  • Do you really think you can take on Donald Trump?

If you were Pete, the above questions would be painfully expected.

He stole American hearts, one answer at a time. A 38-year-old Army Veteran who both served on the front lines and in office had the shock value and the upper hand on his opponents.

Reporters played into Pete's hands like pigeons to a 3-day old bread-loaf.

  • Buttigieg is easy to pronounce (say "boot-edge-edge," or "buddha-judge")
  • Pete Buttigieg has years of experience both in administration and on the front lines, defending America's freedom.
  • And of course, all this is about the experience which Donald Trump doesn't really have in the military or political arena.

Mic drop. Painfully defeated, nobody couldn't put Pete down. He brought fresh energy and enthusiasm to the political arena. People loved it.

Then, Biden came out of nowhere. Pete dropped out of the race while leaping ahead.

Joe Biden took the lead, and the rest is history.

The real plan?

Today, Pete Buttigieg is the new Secretary of Transportation. He's tackling some of America's burning problems, like the supply chain issues and infrastructure.

While Biden gets all the bad press for every tide that turns in America, Pete gets all the praise. The new infrastructure bill is blowing in his direction. He's set to spend over $126 billion over the next few years.

So, what if this was Pete's goal all along? What if, in Machiavelian fashion, he obscured his political aspirations by running for President, when in fact, he wanted to join the top political echelons in the country. By aiming too high, he settled for a position well above being a major to some 100,000 people of South Bend in Indiana.

If that's the case, then Pete is someone to keep an eye on in the upcoming elections. He could become the next President or a puppet master steering America from the shadows.

Do you want Pete Buttigieg to become the next President of the United States?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
IndianaPresidentPoliticsInfrastructureEconomy

Comments / 160

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
14139 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Experts Warn: South Florida to Face Disturbing Hurricane Damages

Over 738k Family Homes at Risk of Storm Surges in Miami. Extreme weather is growing stronger, more frequent, and more devastating. Miami is on the drum for climate change. The city suffers constant floodings, hurricanes, and thunderstorms. It's one of the stormiest cities in the United States and a clear winner in the Hurricane category.

Read full story
1 comments

How a 15-Year-Old Girl Became the Face of Climate Action

Is she speaking truth to power, or is she a puppet at the hands of higher forces?. Your answer might differ, depending on where you stand on the political spectrum. For example, Greta has been a hero for the liberal left and a mentally-ill vigilante for the right.

Read full story
177 comments
Florida State

Unpredictable Weather Threatens Thanksgiving Travel in Florida

Florida is slowly crawling out of the pandemic restrictions. Mask and vaccination debates are still actual. Covid-19 still plagues everyday life. People are ever-so frustrated.

Read full story
10 comments

"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.

Read full story
426 comments

Have You Ever Seen an Argument Between Artificial Intelligences?

Reddit is the appendix of the internet. Many see Reddit as an extensive network of everything available online. You can join topics of heated political debates and explore strange quirks that are set to leave you feeling all sorts of ways.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Why Floridians Disregard Climate Change?

Photo by The Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Unsplash. Floridan denial of climate reality has plagued the Sunshine state for decades. Ponte Vedra Beach is crumbling unto itself. St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, and the Keys suffer frequent floods and hurricanes. The freshwater supply is also facing challenges.

Read full story
10 comments

Experts Warn: Your Air Conditioner is Destroying the Planet

If SNL had a comedy sketch on climate change, AC units would be the star guests. The very thing cooling your living room during heatwaves is also heating up the planet. Air conditioners are among the drivers of devastating environmental changes.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

Can the United States Survive Without California's Food Production?

Your food is under threat. Most of the produce that comes across your table grows in California. The Golden State accounts for:. California's $54B agriculture industry is unrivaled. The Golden state is the hand that feeds America. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh water and a stable environment.

Read full story
99 comments

Should Joe Biden Resign? 27% of Californians Say Yes

Joe Biden rose to become the President of chance. Many voted for anything but Donald Trump. So the good ol' Joe won in a landslide, bringing the first woman VP with him to the White House. America got rid of the man they loved to hate, Donald Trump.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Neurotropic Virus with a High Mortality Rate is Present in Florida

Neurotropic virus, Rabbies has been confirmed in 59 different animals across Florida since the beginning of 2021. The virus can be fatal for humans. If left untreated, the infected have a 99%chance of dying.

Read full story
218 comments

Experts Warn: More People Die of Aspirin than COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 3,000 people die of Aspirin every year. "Death rate attributed to NSAID/aspirin use was between 21.0 and 24.8 cases/million people, respectively, or 15.3 deaths/100,000 NSAID/aspirin users. Up to one-third of all NSAID/aspirin deaths can be attributed to low-dose aspirin use," as per the study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Read full story
335 comments
Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Protect Florida?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been addressing climate change issues without calling them climate change issues. Some blame the Republican party for the rift between language and action.

Read full story
294 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California to Run Out of Fresh Water Soon

Most of the American produce comes from California. California's food production is unrivaled. The Golden State is feeding America on many levels. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh and clean water.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Travis Scott Responsible for the Death of his Fans?

Travis Scott played one of the deadliest concerts in American history last weekend in Houston, Texas. Astroworld festival has become the place where at least eight people died, with 11 others suffering cardiac arrest, and over 300 people being treated for injuries, according to Harris County, Houston police, and Houston city officials.

Read full story
118 comments
Florida State

Scientist Warn: Climate Change will Ravage Southern Florida

Floodings are causing trouble for residents across the entire Florida coast this week. Strong winds and street floods are making life unbearable for millions in the Not-so-Sunshine-State-anymore.

Read full story
428 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida to Run Out of Fresh Water

We have the same amount of fresh water as our ancestors. The amount in supply doesn't change much anywhere. Water is water. The freshwater you see today is has been around for centuries.

Read full story
186 comments
Florida State

Why is Florida Running Out of Truck Drivers?

Truck driving is a unique career. Drivers are always on the road, facing extreme weather, neverending traffic, and sleepless nights. Parking is another challenge. Florida doesn't have enough parking places for large vehicles. In fact, finding solid parking is a challenge across all 50 states.

Read full story
8 comments

Americans are Shutting Down Clean Energy Sources. Why?

The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.

Read full story
187 comments

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.

Read full story
998 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy