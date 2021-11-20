Miami Beach, FL

Opinion: Why Floridians Disregard Climate Change?

Toni Koraza

Photo by The Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Unsplash

Floridan denial of climate reality has plagued the Sunshine state for decades.

Ponte Vedra Beach is crumbling unto itself. St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, and the Keys suffer frequent floods and hurricanes. The freshwater supply is also facing challenges.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been infamous for trying to satisfy his supporters while serving them the exact opposite. He can't ignore the loss of wildlife, more-frequents flooding, and ever-destructive hurricanes. So, DeSantis has invested a lot of his time into building environmental "resilience." Of course, calling it 'climate change' would be political suicide.

Before DeSantis took office, Governor Rick Scott had forbidden state employees from publically using the words "climate change" or "rising sea levels."

If you turn on your TV (or YouTube), you may find climate change to be an issue for Democrats. Florida is a state where Republicans can admit to Climate Change only if they seek to lose the election.

No wonder the climate then seems like a political issue when 93% of state Democrats believe the government should do more to protect the environment. Only 49% of Republicans believe the same, according to an Edison Research study.

Only 66% of Floridians consider climate change to be a severe issue, per the study above.

"DeSantis should be encouraging renewables such as wind energy, solar energy, and particularly solar. I mean, my goodness, we're the Sunshine State," said former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist. He's running for governor as a Democrat in 2022.

"Climate change can't be seen as an opportunity to score political points," said Obama during his speech at the COP26 international climate conference held in Glasgow this week.

"It doesn't matter whether you're a Republican or a Democrat if your Florida house is flooded by rising seas... Nature, physics, science, do not care about party affiliation." He urged everyone to get involved in the climate efforts.

Are you afraid of extreme floods, hurricanes, and wildfires?

