Is Travis Scott Responsible for the Death of his Fans?

Photo by Iñaki Espejo-Saavedra on Flickr



Travis Scott played one of the deadliest concerts in American history last weekend in Houston, Texas.

Astroworld festival has become the place where at least eight people died, with 11 others suffering cardiac arrest, and over 300 people being treated for injuries, according to Harris County, Houston police, and Houston city officials.

Victims were young adults from age 14 to 27 who were being trampled to death.

Police officials agreed to cut the show upon finding out about casualties, but Travis Scott continued playing until the end of his set at 10:15 p.m.

Houston police chief, Troy Finner, said they couldn't abruptly cut off the concert.

"You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots when you have a group that's that young."

The music went on for 37 minutes after the incident started happening.

One girl, Seanna Faith, tried to steer attention to the incident. Nobody even looked in her direction.

"People were dying,

we needed to stop the music, we needed help, we needed

attention towards the mass because I thought if only

these people were aware, maybe they would do

something. The other man grabbed my arm and told

me he would push me off the 15ft platform with no

sides if I didn't get down. I told him to help. I told him

people were dying. I showed him where. He wouldn't

look in the direction either. I was in disbelief. Here

were two people that could actually do something. Had

the power to do something. Cut the camera, call in

backup, pause something. They did nothing. I looked

over at the sinkhole. People were screaming, reaching

out their hands toward me, calling for help."

Seanna Faith wrote on her Instagram story describing the incident.

She's now urging her followers to stop sending death threats to concert organizers and the cameraman in question.

Rapper Travis Scott shared his statement in a short video clip, saying he's 'devastated.'

"If I knew what was going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know."

From concert videos, Scott Travis stopped and pointed at people fainting several times before he continued rapping.

Police are investigating another narrative. Someone has potentially been injecting drugs into individuals to provoke mass panic. However, the bizarre incident could've hardly been the reason behind this type of panic, said one of the concertgoers for CNN.

Was Travis Scott genuinely oblivious to the situation, or was he negligent?

We can't say for sure just yet. Police are still investigating.

In the meantime, some call for a boycott of his music.

Could festival organizers prevent these casualties?

