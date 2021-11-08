Is Travis Scott Responsible for the Death of his Fans?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx3WE_0cpevb8G00
Photo by Iñaki Espejo-Saavedra on Flickr


Travis Scott played one of the deadliest concerts in American history last weekend in Houston, Texas.

Astroworld festival has become the place where at least eight people died, with 11 others suffering cardiac arrest, and over 300 people being treated for injuries, according to Harris County, Houston police, and Houston city officials.

Victims were young adults from age 14 to 27 who were being trampled to death.

Police officials agreed to cut the show upon finding out about casualties, but Travis Scott continued playing until the end of his set at 10:15 p.m.

Houston police chief, Troy Finner, said they couldn't abruptly cut off the concert.

"You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots when you have a group that's that young."

The music went on for 37 minutes after the incident started happening.

One girl, Seanna Faith, tried to steer attention to the incident. Nobody even looked in her direction.

"People were dying,
we needed to stop the music, we needed help, we needed
attention towards the mass because I thought if only
these people were aware, maybe they would do
something. The other man grabbed my arm and told
me he would push me off the 15ft platform with no
sides if I didn't get down. I told him to help. I told him
people were dying. I showed him where. He wouldn't
look in the direction either. I was in disbelief. Here
were two people that could actually do something. Had
the power to do something. Cut the camera, call in
backup, pause something. They did nothing. I looked
over at the sinkhole. People were screaming, reaching
out their hands toward me, calling for help."
Seanna Faith wrote on her Instagram story describing the incident.

She's now urging her followers to stop sending death threats to concert organizers and the cameraman in question.

Rapper Travis Scott shared his statement in a short video clip, saying he's 'devastated.'

"If I knew what was going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know."

From concert videos, Scott Travis stopped and pointed at people fainting several times before he continued rapping.

Police are investigating another narrative. Someone has potentially been injecting drugs into individuals to provoke mass panic. However, the bizarre incident could've hardly been the reason behind this type of panic, said one of the concertgoers for CNN.

Was Travis Scott genuinely oblivious to the situation, or was he negligent?

We can't say for sure just yet. Police are still investigating.

In the meantime, some call for a boycott of his music.

Could festival organizers prevent these casualties?

Leave a comment below and share this article on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 116

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
12597 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Save Florida?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been addressing climate change issues without calling them climate change issues. Some blame the Republican party for the rift between language and action.

Read full story
63 comments

Experts Warn: Your Air Conditioner is Heating America

If SNL had a comedy sketch on climate change, AC units would be the star guests. The very thing cooling your living room during heatwaves is also heating up the planet. Air conditioners are among the drivers of devastating environmental changes.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Can the United States Survive Without California's Food Production?

Your food is under threat. Most of the produce that comes across your table grows in California. The Golden State accounts for:. California's $54B agriculture industry is unrivaled. The Golden state is the hand that feeds America. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh water and a stable environment.

Read full story
69 comments
Florida State

Neurotropic Virus with a High Mortality Rate is Present in Florida

Neurotropic virus, Rabbies has been confirmed in 59 different animals across Florida since the beginning of 2021. The virus can be fatal for humans. If left untreated, the infected have a 99%chance of dying.

Read full story
218 comments

Experts Warn: More People Die of Aspirin than COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 3,000 people die of Aspirin every year. "Death rate attributed to NSAID/aspirin use was between 21.0 and 24.8 cases/million people, respectively, or 15.3 deaths/100,000 NSAID/aspirin users. Up to one-third of all NSAID/aspirin deaths can be attributed to low-dose aspirin use," as per the study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Read full story
294 comments
Florida State

Scientist Warn: Climate Change will Ravage Southern Florida

Floodings are causing trouble for residents across the entire Florida coast this week. Strong winds and street floods are making life unbearable for millions in the Not-so-Sunshine-State-anymore.

Read full story
426 comments
Florida State

Why so Many Floridians Don't Believe in Climate Change?

Photo by The Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Unsplash. Floridan denial of climate reality has plagued the state for decades. Ponte Vedra Beach is crumbling unto itself. St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, and the Florida Keys suffer frequent floods and hurricanes. The freshwater supply is also facing challenges.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California to Run Out of Fresh Water Soon

Most of the American produce comes from California. California's food production is unrivaled. The Golden State is feeding America on many levels. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh and clean water.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida to Run Out of Fresh Water

We have the same amount of fresh water as our ancestors. The amount in supply doesn't change much anywhere. Water is water. The freshwater you see today is has been around for centuries.

Read full story
184 comments
Florida State

Why is Florida Running Out of Truck Drivers?

Truck driving is a unique career. Drivers are always on the road, facing extreme weather, neverending traffic, and sleepless nights. Parking is another challenge. Florida doesn't have enough parking places for large vehicles. In fact, finding solid parking is a challenge across all 50 states.

Read full story
8 comments

Americans are Closing Cleanest Energy Sources - Why?

The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.

Read full story
48 comments
California State

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows in California

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.

Read full story
66 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida Can't Survive Without Immigrants

America is the land of immigrants. Even some of the founding fathers were born in other countries, like Scotsmen James Wilson and John Witherspoon. Without immigrants and hundreds of millions of people that flocked to America, the United States would not be what they are today.

Read full story
90 comments

California Stores to Close Over Rampant Shoplifting

Videos of brazen shoplifting frenzies circulate on social media. You've probably seen clips of audacious people snatching stuff from Walgreens, TJ Maxx, and similar shops in California. Here's one.

Read full story
365 comments
California State

Empty Supermarkets to Become a Dangerous Problem in California

#EmptyShelvesJoe is taking Twitter by storm. Thousands are exchanging verbal jabs aimed at the president. Some blame "Sleepy Joe" for ruining the country. Much to Biden's defense, the other side is reminding everyone of Trump's catastrophic mismanagement of the pandemic.

Read full story
24 comments

Why Are Governments Afraid of Climate Change?

Joe Rogan is taking on "climate alarmists" in his latest interview. The guest, Michael Schellenberger, explained how Climate Change is not as big a problem as the media wants you to believe.

Read full story
13 comments

Did Dr. Gupta Own Joe Rogan on his Podcast?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a chief medical advisor for CNN, exchanged jabs for 3 hours with the most famous podcaster this week. Fox News calls it a disastrous spinning of journalistic malpractice. CNN boasts about owning Joe Rogan on his own podcast. If the movie Rocky was made for 2021, this would be the final standoff. But who's the Rocky in this fight, and who's Siberian Bull, Ivan Drago?

Read full story
249 comments

Do You Want Donald Trump to Stage a Comeback?

Or at least he's trying to make us think he's back. Whatever the case, if he plays it convincingly enough he's definitely back. You can already hear CNN roaring about Trump's latest legal problem. Fox News is up in arms comparing Apples and Oranges, or what people also call Trump's and Biden's presidencies.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Teachers Harassed by Violent Anti-Maskers

Brevard County Florida School Board member Jenifer Jenkins delivered an emotional speech during the school board meeting last week. She's supporting the mask mandates and public safety programs.

Read full story
174 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy