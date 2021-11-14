Miami, FL

Scientist Warn: Climate Change will Ravage Southern Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKYD1_0coZzHpC00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Floodings are causing trouble for residents across the entire Florida coast this week. Strong winds and street floods are making life unbearable for millions in the Not-so-Sunshine-State-anymore.

Thirteen Streets in Daytona beach are flooded today. And residents are adamant about continuing their life as usual.

Videos and images of cars cruising down the, what are now more canals than streets, can be seen here, here, here, and here.

If you look closley --or if you live in flooded areas-- you may notice that not only streets are overflowing with excess water, but also backyards, parks, and most public spaces.

In Flagler beach, strong winds are knocking power lines and trees, creating life-threatening situations for many inside and outside their homes.

Police warn all drivers to avoid driving on roads with an unknown depth. Your vehicle can stall out and possibly break down, causing further complications.

Over the years, Florida's flooding has become more frequent. With this intensity, the whole state has to rethink its infrastructure. Street pumps that you may see in Miami and other cities are not sufficient to fend off frequent tides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oa5wR_0coZzHpC00
RCraig09 - Own work, Data: NASA

High-tide floods cost local businesses around $172,000 a year, according to a Journal Science Advances study.

"You can literally kayak from the bay right into this parking lot," said NOAA oceanographer William Sweet last September. The situation has only got worse in the meantime.

So, what is Florida's government doing to combat climate change?

It's hard to say. Florida leaders are not happy with addressing the issue. Some blame it on 'climate panic,' while others police speech around the issue.

"In Florida, controversy arose when the state-level government mandated that the term "nuisance flooding" and other terms be used in place of terms such as sea-level rise, climate change, and global warming, prompting allegations of climate change denial, specifically against Governor Rick Scott," according to Wikipedia article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATeis_0coZzHpC00
By NASA

The ban is an unwritten code of conduct for Florida leadership in some places, according to an investigation done by Florida Center for Investigative Reporting.

Miami Beach and other places in Florida with low elevations are at the constant mercy of rising sea levels. However, some businesses are recognizing the danger and working to install water pumps across South Florida cities.

Are you worried about climate change and rising sea levels?

Leave a comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 426

Published by

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
12597 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Save Florida?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been addressing climate change issues without calling them climate change issues. Some blame the Republican party for the rift between language and action.

Read full story
63 comments

Experts Warn: Your Air Conditioner is Heating America

If SNL had a comedy sketch on climate change, AC units would be the star guests. The very thing cooling your living room during heatwaves is also heating up the planet. Air conditioners are among the drivers of devastating environmental changes.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Can the United States Survive Without California's Food Production?

Your food is under threat. Most of the produce that comes across your table grows in California. The Golden State accounts for:. California's $54B agriculture industry is unrivaled. The Golden state is the hand that feeds America. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh water and a stable environment.

Read full story
69 comments
Florida State

Neurotropic Virus with a High Mortality Rate is Present in Florida

Neurotropic virus, Rabbies has been confirmed in 59 different animals across Florida since the beginning of 2021. The virus can be fatal for humans. If left untreated, the infected have a 99%chance of dying.

Read full story
218 comments

Experts Warn: More People Die of Aspirin than COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 3,000 people die of Aspirin every year. "Death rate attributed to NSAID/aspirin use was between 21.0 and 24.8 cases/million people, respectively, or 15.3 deaths/100,000 NSAID/aspirin users. Up to one-third of all NSAID/aspirin deaths can be attributed to low-dose aspirin use," as per the study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Read full story
294 comments
Florida State

Why so Many Floridians Don't Believe in Climate Change?

Photo by The Tampa Bay Estuary Program on Unsplash. Floridan denial of climate reality has plagued the state for decades. Ponte Vedra Beach is crumbling unto itself. St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, and the Florida Keys suffer frequent floods and hurricanes. The freshwater supply is also facing challenges.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Experts Warn: California to Run Out of Fresh Water Soon

Most of the American produce comes from California. California's food production is unrivaled. The Golden State is feeding America on many levels. To continue doing so, California needs more fresh and clean water.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Travis Scott Responsible for the Death of his Fans?

Travis Scott played one of the deadliest concerts in American history last weekend in Houston, Texas. Astroworld festival has become the place where at least eight people died, with 11 others suffering cardiac arrest, and over 300 people being treated for injuries, according to Harris County, Houston police, and Houston city officials.

Read full story
116 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida to Run Out of Fresh Water

We have the same amount of fresh water as our ancestors. The amount in supply doesn't change much anywhere. Water is water. The freshwater you see today is has been around for centuries.

Read full story
184 comments
Florida State

Why is Florida Running Out of Truck Drivers?

Truck driving is a unique career. Drivers are always on the road, facing extreme weather, neverending traffic, and sleepless nights. Parking is another challenge. Florida doesn't have enough parking places for large vehicles. In fact, finding solid parking is a challenge across all 50 states.

Read full story
8 comments

Americans are Closing Cleanest Energy Sources - Why?

The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.

Read full story
48 comments
California State

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows in California

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.

Read full story
66 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn: Florida Can't Survive Without Immigrants

America is the land of immigrants. Even some of the founding fathers were born in other countries, like Scotsmen James Wilson and John Witherspoon. Without immigrants and hundreds of millions of people that flocked to America, the United States would not be what they are today.

Read full story
90 comments

California Stores to Close Over Rampant Shoplifting

Videos of brazen shoplifting frenzies circulate on social media. You've probably seen clips of audacious people snatching stuff from Walgreens, TJ Maxx, and similar shops in California. Here's one.

Read full story
365 comments
California State

Empty Supermarkets to Become a Dangerous Problem in California

#EmptyShelvesJoe is taking Twitter by storm. Thousands are exchanging verbal jabs aimed at the president. Some blame "Sleepy Joe" for ruining the country. Much to Biden's defense, the other side is reminding everyone of Trump's catastrophic mismanagement of the pandemic.

Read full story
24 comments

Why Are Governments Afraid of Climate Change?

Joe Rogan is taking on "climate alarmists" in his latest interview. The guest, Michael Schellenberger, explained how Climate Change is not as big a problem as the media wants you to believe.

Read full story
13 comments

Did Dr. Gupta Own Joe Rogan on his Podcast?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a chief medical advisor for CNN, exchanged jabs for 3 hours with the most famous podcaster this week. Fox News calls it a disastrous spinning of journalistic malpractice. CNN boasts about owning Joe Rogan on his own podcast. If the movie Rocky was made for 2021, this would be the final standoff. But who's the Rocky in this fight, and who's Siberian Bull, Ivan Drago?

Read full story
249 comments

Do You Want Donald Trump to Stage a Comeback?

Or at least he's trying to make us think he's back. Whatever the case, if he plays it convincingly enough he's definitely back. You can already hear CNN roaring about Trump's latest legal problem. Fox News is up in arms comparing Apples and Oranges, or what people also call Trump's and Biden's presidencies.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Teachers Harassed by Violent Anti-Maskers

Brevard County Florida School Board member Jenifer Jenkins delivered an emotional speech during the school board meeting last week. She's supporting the mask mandates and public safety programs.

Read full story
174 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy