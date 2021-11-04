Experts Warn: Florida to Run Out of Fresh Water

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

We have the same amount of fresh water as our ancestors.

The amount in supply doesn't change much anywhere. Water is water. The freshwater you see today is has been around for centuries.

So why is fresh water suddenly a problem today?

Florida is running out of fresh water from the Floridan Aquifer

The aquifer has been a relatively affordable, reliable, and clean water-supply source over the past few centuries. Floridians enjoyed excellent access to freshwater.

Florida is one of 14 states facing high risks of extreme water shortages by 2050, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council's study. Unfortunately, some parts of Florida are facing even worse outcomes than others. Southern counties are at risk of running out of fresh water sooner, and some counties barely have enough running water to supply the current population.

The Price of Sprawl published a map outlining Florida's water supply issues. Most counties are either 'Empty' or 'Running Low' on freshwater. These dangers could be underestimated, according to a scientific article published in Nature.

One Floridan uses 136 gallons of water a day, on average.

Take into account all the landscape irrigation, meat production, agriculture, and other water-intensive industries. The population of Florida has been growing at a remarkable pace. In the past 100 years, the population skyrocketed by over 2,000% from 962,000 in 1920s to 21,500,000+ in 2019.

The amount of freshwater hasn't increased following the population boom. Today's Floridians have a similar amount of water as in the 1920s. The increase in population has only strained the water supply. More people simply equals more galls of water per person of daily use. Then, more people also equals more trash and pollution.

More pollution means less drinkable water per capita.

The more people, the more challenging it becomes to sustain a drinkable water supply system.

Water goes through a hydrological cycle and lands back in lakes, rivers, and seas. So, we're never really losing water. But this water gets polluted and contaminated beyond human use.

Florida quickly needs to start thinking about preserving natural resources.

The alternative is devastating.

Are you concerned about Florida's future?

