Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows in California

Toni Koraza

Gage Skidmore on WikiCommons

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump.

His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.

American presidents usually start with high approvals. They're winners, and everything from the inaugural day is usually a downhill battle. Rarely is any president more popular leaving office.

"At the Town Hall, President Biden admitted that he has not yet had time to visit the Southern Border, though his approval rating has," said Collin Jost during the Weekend Update on SNL. Funnily enough, comedians can sometimes perfectly sum up the feeling of the entire nation.

Twitter is also having a field day.

Biden is suffering a barrage of jokes on his account. Twitter is a brutal and unforgiving place when it comes to political mockery.

Biden is growing unpopular among both sides of the aisle. The current administration is facing more troubles ahead. The upcoming Holiday season mixed with supply-chain issues and empty supermarket shelves might push Biden's approval rating to record lows. Nobody wants to win at losing.

However, President Biden has options. He's early into his presidency, and this was a perfect time to push the most unpopular decisions of his term. We could see a more likable Biden's appearance in the next few years. If not, Biden could go down as one of the least popular American presidents.

Are you worried about Biden's presidency?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

